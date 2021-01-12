Dua Lipa Rocks '90s Exposed Thong Trend in Backless Black Dress
The sexy trend was popularized by stars including Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Christina Milian and Paris Hilton during the late '90s and early 2000s
Dua Lipa just wore one of the most risqué trends of the '90s.
On Monday, the 25-year-old singer posted a series of photos with her friends and boyfriend Anwar Hadid from what looks to be a tropical retreat. In the pictures, Lipa looks stunning in a sexy black cutout dress teamed with chunky jewelry and an exposed black thong adorned with gold hardware.
The G-string trend made it's debut during Jean Paul Gaultier's spring '97 runway show, and was soon popularized by hot young stars like Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Christina Milian and Paris Hilton.
In recent years, the look has made a comeback, with Hailey Bieber wearing a pink thong at the 2019 Met Gala, Beyoncé showing off a crystal version on the December 2020 cover of British Vogue and Kim Kardashian West posing for Instagram pics in an exposed red thong last year.
Lipa styled her take on the '90s trend with messy waves, warm-toned eyeshadow and her signature bright, bold nail art. She posed from all angles during the Instagram photoshoot, giving fans and followers a 360-degree look at the sleek floor-length gown.
Hadid, 21, also posted a series of photos from the getaway, including two of him embracing his singer girlfriend, with the caption, "Family s—."
Last week, Lipa opened up about her relationship with the model in the February issue of British Vogue.
"We have all these incredible memories and experiences, and if there's something that we want to share together, then OK that's fun," the "Don't Start Now" singer told the outlet about posting couple moments on Instagram.
"But at the same time, we're quite private — we'll only show you as much as we want you to see," she added.
"It's a little bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there. I want to be able to just be happy in this relationship without having other people's opinions."