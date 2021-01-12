Dua Lipa Rocks '90s Exposed Thong Trend in Backless Black Dress 

The sexy trend was popularized by stars including Christina Aguilera , Britney Spears , Christina Milian and Paris Hilton during the late '90s and early 2000s

Dua Lipa just wore one of the most risqué trends of the '90s.

On Monday, the 25-year-old singer posted a series of photos with her friends and boyfriend Anwar Hadid from what looks to be a tropical retreat. In the pictures, Lipa looks stunning in a sexy black cutout dress teamed with chunky jewelry and an exposed black thong adorned with gold hardware.

Image zoom Credit: Dua Lipa/Twitter

Image zoom Credit: Dua Lipa/Twitter

Lipa styled her take on the '90s trend with messy waves, warm-toned eyeshadow and her signature bright, bold nail art. She posed from all angles during the Instagram photoshoot, giving fans and followers a 360-degree look at the sleek floor-length gown.

Image zoom Credit: Dua Lipa/Twitter

Hadid, 21, also posted a series of photos from the getaway, including two of him embracing his singer girlfriend, with the caption, "Family s—."

"We have all these incredible memories and experiences, and if there's something that we want to share together, then OK that's fun," the "Don't Start Now" singer told the outlet about posting couple moments on Instagram.

"But at the same time, we're quite private — we'll only show you as much as we want you to see," she added.