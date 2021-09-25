Dua Lipa Makes Runway Debut During Milan Fashion Week Alongside Gigi Hadid and Lourdes Leon

Irina Shayk and Naomi Campbell also strutted down the runway in Versace's show Friday night

Dua Lipa has made her runway debut!

The 26-year-old pop star opened Versace's Spring/Summer 2022 show Friday night during Milan Fashion Week wearing a black cutout suit with colorful safety pins and bright green and blue eyeliner.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lipa — the face of Versace's fall/winter 2021 campaign — walked again later in the night to close the show wearing a pink two-piece reminiscent of the outfit she wore to perform at the Grammy Awards earlier this year.

As models Lourdes Leon, Irina Shayk, Naomi Campbell and more sashayed down the runway, tracks from Lipa's Grammy-winning album Future Nostalgia played in the background.

DUA LIPA Dua Lipa | Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty

"It has been such an incredible experience to continue my journey with my Versace family from starring in a campaign to now opening the SS22 show!" Lipa said in a statement. "Donatella, it's been a dream to walk in your beautiful show."

VERSACE Dua Lipa, Donatella Versace | Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty

"Let's get physical - we returned to #MFW with a physical show opened and closed by #DuaLipa and soundtracked by hits from her #FutureNostalgia album," the fashion house wrote on Twitter Friday. "Dua made her runway debut in a slashed black blazer and closed the show in a neon pink Metal Mesh look. #VersaceSS22"

The "Don't Start Now" singer walked down the runway with a familiar face — her boyfriend Anward Hadid's sister, Gigi Hadid.

Gigi Hadid Gigi Hadid | Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lipa, who has been dating Anwar, 22, for more than two years, is close with his sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid. For the "Levitating" singer's birthday last month, both supermodels shared celebratory posts to Instagram.

"Happy happy birthday sweet @dualipa! Supernova! We love you. Wishing u the best day & year!!!!" Gigi wrote. "Thank you sister I love you!!!" Lipa responded.

The Versace muse shared her excitement at participating in the show on social media.

Sharing several clips from the show on Instagram Friday, Lipa said in the caption that it was "such an honour to open and close the @versace show tonight in Milan," and called her her runway debut "a surreal moment I'll never EVER forget!!"