Dua Lipa Lets Her 'Summer Inspirations Go Wild' in New Co-Designed Collection with Donatella Versace 

The "La Vacanza" collection, created by the two powerhouses, will debut on the runway in Cannes, France, May 23 

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on May 4, 2023 02:52 PM
Versace and Dua Lipa collection
Photo: courtesy of Versace

Dua Lipa is tapping into her eye for style with the one and only Donatella Versace.

On Thursday, the three-time Grammy winner, 27, and the legendary Italian fashion designer, 68, revealed the news of their co-designed high-fashion summer collection for the namesake brand.

The specifics of the capsule, named "La Vacanza" (translated to "vacation" in English), are not yet unveiled. However, the womenswear pieces will debut in a fashion show of the same name on May 23 in Cannes, France, and will be available to shop in stores and on versace.com right after.

Over the past few months, the "Levitating" singer, who co-chaired Monday's Met Gala, has become one to watch in the fashion world and this new partnership is only proof of that.

In a press release announcing the news, Lipa called the project — for which she let her "summer inspirations go wild" — a "dream" and opened up about her relationship with the label's chief creative officer.

"She and I have formed such a strong bond over the years, and I'm so grateful for the support I've received from her and the whole team since the very beginning of my career," noted Lipa on the "honor." She concluded, "I am so very proud of this collection and cannot wait to debut it in Cannes."

Versace and Dua Lipa collection
ourtesy of Versace

Versace revealed that the designs will encapsulate the "magical time" that is summer and the "feelings and colors" of the season will be brought to life with the intimate show.

On working with the "New Rules" artist, Versace noted: "I have always been inspired by a collaborative design process. Working with Dua on this collection has been very exciting and I love the dynamic between us. Dua is strong, fearless, and free and her creative vision is exceptional."

DUA LIPA
Dua Lipa. Jacopo Raule/Getty

Perhaps we should've seen this mega duo coming. In March, Lipa made an appearance at the fashion house's buzzy star-filled show in Los Angeles, wearing a black floor-length gown featuring a bow-like bust and a cutout neckline.

And nearly two years ago, she made her runway debut with Versace during their Spring/Summer 2022 show at Milan Fashion Week in September 2021, the year during that she also fronted the brand's Fall/Winter campaign.

Then, Lipa commanded the catwalk in a black cutout suit with colorful safety pins and bright green and blue eyeliner. She also closed out the show in a mermaid-like pink two-piece set reminiscent of the outfit she wore to perform at the Grammy Awards months before.

