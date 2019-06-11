Dua Lipa Claps Back at Trolls for Accusing Her of Enlarging Her Lips in a Throwback Baby Photo

Dua Lipa just denied photoshopping her baby pictures — and clapped back at the social media trolls who accused her of it.

The 23-year-old singer posted an adorable throwback photo to Instagram on Tuesday of her younger self, clutching a lipstick tube, with her natural curls and signature pout.

“To the people saying I photoshop my baby pictures to make my lips look bigger are mad madddd! can’t believe I have to defend myself. you guys are on crack.”

The clapback comes a few weeks after several fan accounts pointed out that Lipa’s lips appear to be different sizes in different pictures.

One Instagram user wrote, “So we can’t even trust people’s baby pics now”

While another slammed the “New Rules” singer, commenting, “Some bad photoshop too lol your kid lips aren’t as big as your adult lips no matter the plumpness.”

In April, Lipa revealed the valuable advice a fellow pop star gave her about Internet hate.

“When I met Katy Perry, she was like, ‘I hope you don’t search your name,’” the London native said in the cover story for ELLE‘s May issue. “She was like, ‘That’s what I did at the beginning of my career, and I’d get upset about every tabloid that said something about me.’ She said, ‘Do not have notifications on. Do not read that s—, because it will stop you from doing what you love.’”

Dua Lipa Dave Benett/Getty

Lipa also shared words of wisdom she learned from Coldplay’s frontman over the course of the wide-ranging interview.

“Chris Martin also said to me, ‘Be kind to yourself.’ I thought it was so weird that he would say that — what does that even mean?” Eventually, she realized that his words of wisdom went hand in hand with Perry’s.

“Reading [comments from internet trolls] is a form of self-abuse. It’s this vicious cycle where you don’t want to read it, but you go looking for it, then you get yourself upset,” the Grammy winner explained.

Dua Lipa

“I can’t let the opinions of others define what I feel about myself. That’s something I’m constantly telling my fans as well. Platform or no platform, musician or not, everyone’s getting bullied because everyone’s got this screen and they feel like no one can see them.”