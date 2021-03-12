An Ode to Dua Lipa and Her Impeccable 'It Girl' Style
The Grammy-nominated singer is taking over music while serving fierce, fun, trendsetting looks
More Is More
Throw bold colors, assorted textures, cute cutouts, patterns on top of patterns and watch Lipa shine.
Talk About Range
Whether she's in sleek, soft leather or a precious cardigan with chunky lavender platform loafers, the singer can do no wrong.
Green with Envy
Blunt bangs, emerald-green silk gloves, chunky jewelry and moody makeup — you can't take your eyes off of her.
Pandemic Punk
Just when you started to get bored of loose tees and sweatpants, take some inspo from Lipa and try to replicate these funky patchwork pants that'll brighten up your life.
Mood Board Magic
Lipa punches up her low-key looks with color and fur trim, and when it comes to Louis Vuitton? Bright green is the mood.
Pink Dream
The singer looks like an absolute angel on the Moonlight Edition cover of her latest album, Future Nostalgia.
Major Muse
Lipa is a designer's dream. She takes one-of-a-kind looks and brings them to life on screen.
Vacation Mode
Lipa is a pro when it comes to conquering cute daytime beachwear and posh party nights in paradise.
Precious Pinks
Hair clips and pink knee-high boots — we're 100 percent on board.
Sweater Weather
The singer gives her dressed-down outfit a fresh edge with pops of color and a high pony with her bangs clipped back to the side.
Low-rise Lover
Obsessed over her scoop-neck halter top and throwback low-rise jeans.
Lady in Lime Green
Take a cue from Lipa and brighten up your drab pandemic sweatsuits and with lots and lots of color and funky prints.