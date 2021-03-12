An Ode to Dua Lipa and Her Impeccable 'It Girl' Style

The Grammy-nominated singer is taking over music while serving fierce, fun, trendsetting looks 

By Diane J. Cho
March 12, 2021 09:43 AM

More Is More

Throw bold colors, assorted textures, cute cutouts, patterns on top of patterns and watch Lipa shine.

Talk About Range

Whether she's in sleek, soft leather or a precious cardigan with chunky lavender platform loafers, the singer can do no wrong.

Green with Envy

Blunt bangs, emerald-green silk gloves, chunky jewelry and moody makeup — you can't take your eyes off of her.

Pandemic Punk

Just when you started to get bored of loose tees and sweatpants, take some inspo from Lipa and try to replicate these funky patchwork pants that'll brighten up your life. 

Mood Board Magic

Lipa punches up her low-key looks with color and fur trim, and when it comes to Louis Vuitton? Bright green is the mood.

Pink Dream

The singer looks like an absolute angel on the Moonlight Edition cover of her latest album, Future Nostalgia

Major Muse

Lipa is a designer's dream. She takes one-of-a-kind looks and brings them to life on screen.

Vacation Mode

Lipa is a pro when it comes to conquering cute daytime beachwear and posh party nights in paradise.

Precious Pinks

Hair clips and pink knee-high boots — we're 100 percent on board.

Sweater Weather

The singer gives her dressed-down outfit a fresh edge with pops of color and a high pony with her bangs clipped back to the side.

Low-rise Lover

Obsessed over her scoop-neck halter top and throwback low-rise jeans.

Lady in Lime Green

Take a cue from Lipa and brighten up your drab pandemic sweatsuits and with lots and lots of color and funky prints.

By Diane J. Cho