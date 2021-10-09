"Happy birthday to this lightbeam of a woman," Dua Lipa wrote to Bella Hadid, helping the model ring in her 25th birthday

Dua Lipa Helps Bella Hadid Dance the Night Away for Her 25th Birthday: 'You Are So Loved'

Dua Lipa Wishes Bella Hadid a Happy Birthday with Dancing Video: 'You Are So Loved'

Dua Lipa Wishes Bella Hadid a Happy Birthday with Dancing Video: 'You Are So Loved'

Dua Lipa put on her dancing shoes to ring in pal Bella Hadid's 25th birthday.

The three-time Grammy Award winner, 26, shared a video Saturday of herself and the birthday girl dancing during an intimate party to "Pine & Ginger" by Amindi, Tessellated & Valleyz. "Birthday girl dancin queen gorgey inside out," Lipa wrote with the clip on her Instagram Story.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She also shared a throwback photo of the two sporting some eccentric looks in a picturesque countryside, from when they celebrated Lipa's birthday in August. They marked the occasion at the time with Bella's sister Gigi Hadid and brother Anwar Hadid, whom Lipa has dated since June 2019.

"Happy birthday to this lightbeam of a woman @bellahadid you are so loved!! Grateful for you sis. Rainbows for u always xx," Lipa wrote with the photo.

Dua Lipa Wishes Bella Hadid a Happy Birthday with Dancing Video: 'You Are So Loved' Credit: Dua Lipa/Instagram

Bella started her birthday with a Mediterranean family feast, posting a photo of the spread to her Instagram Story, along with a video of someone making falafel. She also received an arrangement of festive mylar balloons from Lipa.

"Happy birthday Baby Bells! I love you XXX Dua," Lipa wrote in a note with the balloons, of which Bella posted a video, writing, "Thank you my sweet pie."

The model's father Mohamed Hadid wished his daughter a happy birthday with a sweet red carpet photo. "Happy birthday my beautiful daughter," he wrote in the caption. "You make me proud every day .. I can simply say that."

Dua Lipa Wishes Bella Hadid a Happy Birthday with Dancing Video: 'You Are So Loved' Credit: Bella Hadid/Instagram

Bella previously celebrated her niece Khai's 1st birthday last month, after Gigi, 26, and Zayn Malik, 28, welcomed their first child in September 2020. They celebrated with Mohamed, 72, and mom Yolanda Hadid, 57, partying with bubbles, balloons, and a play set built for a princess.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Watching my sister be the greatest mother to the most magical child is the biggest joy in my life," Bella wrote on Instagram, sharing photos from the party.

Dua Lipa Wishes Bella Hadid a Happy Birthday with Dancing Video: 'You Are So Loved' Credit: Bella Hadid/Instagram

Bella's birthday comes amid her blossoming romance with art director Marc Kalman. She and Kalman, 33, made their relationship Instagram official in July, sharing a kiss in a PDA-filled photo.