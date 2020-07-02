The couple, who recently celebrated their one-year anniversary, have been staying together in London during the coronavirus pandemic

Dua Lipa Reveals Boyfriend Anwar Hadid Has Been Dyeing Her Hair 'a Different Color Every Week'

Dua Lipa has been shaking up her look while social distancing!

The "New Rules" singer, 24, opened up in a recent interview about how she's been spending time with boyfriend Anwar Hadid during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic — revealing that dyeing her hair has become a weekly ritual.

“I’m with my boyfriend Anwar [Hadid]," Lipa told British Vogue for their August issue, which is available via digital download and on newsstands on Friday.

"Anwar has been dyeing my hair all kinds of colors — pink, orange, red — it has been a different color every week," she told the magazine.

The couple, who have been staying in London, have taken their creativity into the kitchen as well.

"We’ve been playing Xbox, reading and trying to learn new recipes. Yesterday we made lamb maeloubah — Anwar’s dad sent us the recipe," Lipa added.

"It was fun to cook together, which is lucky because it was a three-hour activity; it’s the most ambitious thing I have ever set out to make," she said. "It’s quite rewarding when it turns out like the picture. Today I’m making a leek stew my mum would cook, which really takes me back to my childhood."

Lipa shared some outtakes from the at-home British Vogue photo shoot on Instagram Friday.

"took these in May 🌸@britishvogue from home + outtakes ❤️," the singer wrote in the caption for the sweet snaps, offering her gratitude to the magazine's editor-in-chief by adding, "thank you @edward_enninful xx."

In her birthday tribute to Hadid in June, Lipa gave fans a peek at her adventurous hairstyles with a photo of Hadid painting her hair bright red.

"Happy Birthday to my loveeee, my light n best goat daddy there is!!! Everything is better with you 🎂🎈 🍯🧸❤️🐐🌸🦹🏼‍♂️ 🎊," the "Physical" singer wrote in honor of the model's 21st birthday.

Hadid commented back, "❤️💖 Love you my sweeet angel gyalll."

The birthday celebration came one week after the couple celebrated their first anniversary.