Dua Lipa and Dakota Johnson Rock Sexy Sheer Looks During Milan Fashion Week

Actresses Taylor Russell and Florence Pugh have also recently sported sheer looks for recent fashion week appearances

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on February 25, 2023 08:31 PM
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Dua Lipa is seen on the front row of the GCDS fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 on February 23, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage); MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 24: Dakota Johnson arrives at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023/24 on February 24, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci)
Photo: Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage; Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty for Gucci

A sexy fashion trend is making the rounds among stars at Milan Fashion week.

Dua Lipa, 27, and Dakota Johnson, 33, were both photographed wearing sheer black outfits to two different runway events on Friday, each turning heads with their daring attire.

The "Levitating" singer wore the edgier of the two looks, donning a head-to-toe lace jumpsuit with matching black bra and panties underneath to the GCDS fashion show. Her toned figure was on display in the intricate garment, which featured a high neckline and long sleeves which went down to and covered most of her fingers.

She paired the outfit with a red heart-shaped purse and broken heart-shaped GCDS earrings, per W Magazine.

The star was at the event to show support to her friend and GCDS creative director Giuliano Calza, whom she shared pictures of on her Instagram along with the caption, "@ Giuli's pizzeriaaaaaaaa."

Other stars who attended the event included Bella Thorne and Dixie D'Amelio.

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Dua Lipa is seen on the front row of the GCDS fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 on February 23, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
Arnold Jerocki/Getty

As for Johnson, she incorporated a Gucci lingerie-style bodysuit with a black scalloped miniskirt and matching black jacket for her jaw-dropping look at the Gucci fashion show.

The GG Tulle bodysuit features a v-neck cut and diamond-patterned design, with Gucci initials adorning each connection. It retails for $1,100 on the Gucci website.

The Persuasion actress accessorized the look with knee-high black boots, a delicate pearl necklace and a black bag with silver spikes and a green handle. She kept her hair down for the ensemble and opted for a sultry makeup look with heavy dark eyeliner and a deep pink lip.

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 24: Dakota Johnson is seen at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023/24 on February 24, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci)
Daniele Venturelli/Getty for Gucci

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The see-through trend has been spotted all over various Spring fashion weeks across the globe. Last month, actress Taylor Russell attended Loewe's menswear show at Paris Fashion Week in a sheer tan turtleneck with a matching sheer trench coat on top, that allowed for a peekaboo moment.

Florence Pugh has also doubled down on the transparent trend in recent months, wearing an ultra-sheer tan-colored Valentino two-piece design during Paris Fashion Week in October. The look comes a few months after she sported a magenta sheer dress to the Valentino Fall/Winter 2022 Haute Couture show in July last year.

Related Articles
BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 23: Cate Blanchett attends the "TAR" premiere during the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Berlinale Palast on February 23, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Cate Blanchett Wears Backless Turtleneck with Multi-Colored Givenchy Dress to 'Tár' Premiere in Berlin
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 24: Mathilde Pinault, Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma Pinault are seen at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023/24 on February 24, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci)
Salma Hayek Steps Out with Daughters Valentina and Mathilde for Gucci Show at Milan Fashion Week
Jody Weintraub Stewart Wedding ring
Sean Stewart Turned to Dad Rod's Jeweler to Design Surprise Engagement Ring for Wife: All the Details
Sarah Michelle Gellar bob
Sarah Michelle Gellar Debuts Icy Blonde Bob Haircut — See Her Chic New Look!
Kim Kardashian Shares New Pictures Taken By "Long Handed" Sister Kendall Jenner
Kim Kardashian Shares Sultry New Bikini Pics Taken by 'Long Handed' Sister Kendall Jenner
US model Kendall Jenner presents a creation for Prada on February 23, 2023 during the Fall-Winter 2023-2024 Women's Collections as part of the Fashion Week in Milan.
See Kendall Jenner Make Rare Runway Appearance at Prada Show During Milan Fashion Week 
Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker attend Prada Fall/Winter 2023 Womenswear Fashion Show on February 23, 2023 in Milan, Italy.
Landon Barker and Charli D'Amelio Make Milan Fashion Week Debut as a Couple Wearing Coordinating Prada Looks
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson at the Academy Awards 3/30/1987 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson 1987
Rita Wilson Reveals How '80s Oscars Dress Led to Awkward Bathroom Pit Stop with Tom Hanks
Am I slaying this right?
Courteney Cox Transforms into 'Gen Z Girl' in Playful Video: 'Am I Slaying This Right?'
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 22: Alexis Stone attends the Diesel Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/24 on February 22, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images for Diesel)
Jennifer Coolidge's Stylish Doppelgänger Makes Everyone Do a Double-Take at Milan Fashion Week
julia fox
Julia Fox Steps Out with Son Valentino, 2, in Matching Denim for Diesel Show at Milan Fashion Week
Markiska Hargitay Stuart Weitzman Campaign 
Mariska Hargitay Stars in 'Playful' Stuart Weitzman Campaign: 'I Love Carrying a Work of Art with Me'
kate moss, lily rose depp
Lily-Rose Depp Wears Sheer Gown with Exposed Briefs and the Internet Thinks She's Channeling Kate Moss
TikToker Recreates Dojas Inferno
TikToker Recreates Doja Cat's Viral Red Crystal Beauty Look: 'This Looks Painful Because It Is'
Camila Morrone (Camila Dunne), Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne), Riley Keough (Daisy Jones), Daisy Jones and The Six - First Look
'Daisy Jones & The Six' Wardrobe Includes a Sweet Tribute to Elvis Presley, Riley Keough's Grandfather
Letitia Wright, Dua Lipa, Hunter Schafer, Sienna Miller, Thuso Mbedu, Claire Foy, Ellie Bamber and Naomi Ackie
See All the Can't-Miss Moments from Milan Fashion Week and Beyond