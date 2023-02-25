Dua Lipa and Dakota Johnson Rock Sexy Sheer Looks During Milan Fashion Week

A sexy fashion trend is making the rounds among stars at Milan Fashion week.

Dua Lipa, 27, and Dakota Johnson, 33, were both photographed wearing sheer black outfits to two different runway events on Friday, each turning heads with their daring attire.

The "Levitating" singer wore the edgier of the two looks, donning a head-to-toe lace jumpsuit with matching black bra and panties underneath to the GCDS fashion show. Her toned figure was on display in the intricate garment, which featured a high neckline and long sleeves which went down to and covered most of her fingers.

She paired the outfit with a red heart-shaped purse and broken heart-shaped GCDS earrings, per W Magazine.

The star was at the event to show support to her friend and GCDS creative director Giuliano Calza, whom she shared pictures of on her Instagram along with the caption, "@ Giuli's pizzeriaaaaaaaa."

Other stars who attended the event included Bella Thorne and Dixie D'Amelio.

As for Johnson, she incorporated a Gucci lingerie-style bodysuit with a black scalloped miniskirt and matching black jacket for her jaw-dropping look at the Gucci fashion show.

The GG Tulle bodysuit features a v-neck cut and diamond-patterned design, with Gucci initials adorning each connection. It retails for $1,100 on the Gucci website.

The Persuasion actress accessorized the look with knee-high black boots, a delicate pearl necklace and a black bag with silver spikes and a green handle. She kept her hair down for the ensemble and opted for a sultry makeup look with heavy dark eyeliner and a deep pink lip.

The see-through trend has been spotted all over various Spring fashion weeks across the globe. Last month, actress Taylor Russell attended Loewe's menswear show at Paris Fashion Week in a sheer tan turtleneck with a matching sheer trench coat on top, that allowed for a peekaboo moment.

Florence Pugh has also doubled down on the transparent trend in recent months, wearing an ultra-sheer tan-colored Valentino two-piece design during Paris Fashion Week in October. The look comes a few months after she sported a magenta sheer dress to the Valentino Fall/Winter 2022 Haute Couture show in July last year.