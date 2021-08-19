Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid Flaunt Their Toned Abs in Tiny Bikinis

Yes, Gen Z's favorite cool girls are on a beach vacation together

Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa are on vacation together, and we have major FOMO.

The supermodel and the pop star (who has been dating Bella's younger brother, Anwar Hadid, since 2019) shared several Instagram pictures of themselves twinning in tiny bikinis during what looks like the coolest girl's trip ever.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Bella Hadid; Dua Lip Credit: Dua Lipa/Instagram

Dua, 25, posted an Instagram "photo dump" on Thursday morning alongside the word "love" and a bunny rabbit emoji. In the first two snaps, the Grammy winner is wearing a lilac metallic underwire bikini with a pastel skirt and a trucker hat. Bella, 24, opted for a sunset-inspired two-piece and a matching sarong. She paired the look with a gold body chain, a headscarf and chunky flatform sandals.

Bella Hadid; Dua Lipa Credit: Dua Lipa/Instagram

The supermodel shared a similar photo a few hours later, along with snaps from a "dance party of 10" with the "Levitating" singer, her sister Rina Lipa and a few other friends. "Adore every single last one of em 🧚🏼‍♀️👼🧘‍♀️" she captioned the post.

Anwar, 22, also seemingly joined the beach vacation — he made an appearance in his girlfriend's Instagram post and shared a photo of her walking by the ocean on his own account.

On Wednesday, Dua posted another series of jaw-dropping bikini photos lounging by the pool in a crochet bikini by celeb-loved brand GCDS Swimwear (it's already sold out, of course). She teamed the multicolored two-piece, which features a rainbow motif and two flowers, with pink sunglasses and star-shaped earrings.

"That body 😍" Bebe Rexha commented. Supermodel Elsa Hosk added, "Bodyyy🔥"

Over the course of her relationship with Anwar, Dua has shared several sweet moments with the model's famous family.

Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

On her 25th birthday last summer, Gigi Hadid referred to Dua as a "sister" in an Instagram Story post.

"HAPPY BDAY DEXTER'S MOM @dualipa," the model, 26, wrote, referencing Lipa and Anwar's adorable puppy, Dexter.

"You're a special one & deserve the best. love u sister," Gigi added along with a black-and-white picture of the pair.

Meanwhile, Bella called the singer the "cutest, smartest, most hard working, loving, generous bean of all time" on her Instagram Story. "You are sweet as pie ... a blessing to our fam and the world Love u sister," the model added.

Anwar also posted a heartfelt tribute to his girlfriend on Instagram.

The 22-year-old shared a series of sweet photos including one of him looking into Lipa's eyes, a mirror selfie of the couple with Dexter, and a picture of the two smiling in the security footage at a convenience store.