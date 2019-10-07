Coordinated Couple! Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa Get Matching Neon Manicures

Image zoom Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have been nailing their coordinated couple style – literally.

On Friday, the singer and model visited NYC-based nail artist Mei Kawajiri, whose famous clients include Gigi Hadid and Penélope Cruz, for color-coordinated neon manis. Lipa, 24, wore a nude base on her long, round nails accented with geometric pink and green neon squares and lines, while Hadid, 20, opted for a blue, pink and yellow neon manicure with “APLUS” written across alternating nails.

Kawajiri showed off both Lipa and Anwar’s new individual nail designs on her Instagram account, before posting a picture of the couple’s matching manicures side-by-side, and wrote “Together 🧡💛💚💙 @dualipa @anwarhadid #nailsbymei.”

The two have been on a matching style steak as of late.

The “New Rules” singer posted a photo to her Instagram of her and Hadid matching plaid ensembles, with Lipa wearing a puffer jacket and Hadid wearing a zip-up flannel.

Lipa and Hadid were first seen packing on some serious PDA in July, but most recently while celebrating the pop singer’s 24th birthday at the beach in Malibu. And Lipa and Hadid shared several steamy kisses over the summer, including at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival in July and after Lipa’s performance at the Amazon Prime Day concert in N.Y.C. after Lipa’s performance.

Earlier this year, Lipa split from her on-and-off again boyfriend of five years, Isaac Carew. Hadid previously dated actress Nicola Peltz, but broke it off in August 2018. He was also romantically linked to Kendall Jenner, 23.