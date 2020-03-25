Today’s Your Last Chance to Save 30% on So Many Shoes from DSW
Save on brands like Vince Camuto, Cole Haan, and more
Anyone who likes a good deal already knows that DSW is a great place to shop for discounted shoes and accessories from popular brands. So when the affordable retailer has a sale on top of its already low prices, it’s kind of a big deal.
Right now, DSW is running a Raid the Warehouse Sale, where you can save 30 percent off your entire purchase by using the promo code FEELINGEXTRA when you check out. While not everything is included in the sale, so many stylish shoes are available for even less than usual.
Just in time for spring, you can save big on sandals, sneakers, and loafers from brands like Vince Camuto, Adidas, Cole Haan, and Sam Edleman (just to name a few). But you’ll have to hurry to get in on the deals: Today is the last day to take advantage of the promo code and save big.
So what are you waiting for? Scroll down to start shopping a few of the best shoe deals from DSW’s big sale right now.
Vince Camuto Grenda Sandal
Buy It! Vince Camuto Grenda Sandal, $69.29 with code FEELINGEXTRA (orig. $98.99); dsw.com
Adidas Lite Racer RBN Sneaker
Buy It! Adidas Lite Racer RBN Sneaker, $45.49 with code FEELINGEXTRA (orig. $64.99); dsw.com
Cole Haan Flavia Sandal
Buy It! Cole Haan Flavia Sandal, $48.99 with code FEELINGEXTRA (orig. $69.99); dsw.com
Sole Society Verryn Espadrille Platform Sandal
Buy It! Sole Society Verryn Espadrille Platform Sandal, $62.99 with code FEELINGEXTRA (orig. $89.99); dsw.com
Sam Edelman Patti Sandal
Buy It! Sam Edelman Patti Sandal, $34.99 with code FEELINGEXTRA (orig. $49.99); dsw.com
Cloudsteppers by Clarks
Buy It! Cloudsteppers by Clarks, $34.99 with code FEELINGEXTRA (orig. $49.99), dsw.com
Cole Haan Diana Sandal
Buy It! Cole Haan Diana Sandal, $48.99 with code FEELINGEXTRA (orig. $69.99); dsw.com
