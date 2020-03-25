Image zoom

Anyone who likes a good deal already knows that DSW is a great place to shop for discounted shoes and accessories from popular brands. So when the affordable retailer has a sale on top of its already low prices, it’s kind of a big deal.

Right now, DSW is running a Raid the Warehouse Sale, where you can save 30 percent off your entire purchase by using the promo code FEELINGEXTRA when you check out. While not everything is included in the sale, so many stylish shoes are available for even less than usual.

RELATED: Here’s How to Get Tory Burch’s Brand New Spring Collection for Less

Just in time for spring, you can save big on sandals, sneakers, and loafers from brands like Vince Camuto, Adidas, Cole Haan, and Sam Edleman (just to name a few). But you’ll have to hurry to get in on the deals: Today is the last day to take advantage of the promo code and save big.

So what are you waiting for? Scroll down to start shopping a few of the best shoe deals from DSW’s big sale right now.

Vince Camuto Grenda Sandal

Image zoom DSW

Buy It! Vince Camuto Grenda Sandal, $69.29 with code FEELINGEXTRA (orig. $98.99); dsw.com

Adidas Lite Racer RBN Sneaker

Image zoom DSW

Buy It! Adidas Lite Racer RBN Sneaker, $45.49 with code FEELINGEXTRA (orig. $64.99); dsw.com

Cole Haan Flavia Sandal

Image zoom DSW

Buy It! Cole Haan Flavia Sandal, $48.99 with code FEELINGEXTRA (orig. $69.99); dsw.com

Sole Society Verryn Espadrille Platform Sandal

Image zoom DSW

Buy It! Sole Society Verryn Espadrille Platform Sandal, $62.99 with code FEELINGEXTRA (orig. $89.99); dsw.com

Sam Edelman Patti Sandal

Image zoom DSW

Buy It! Sam Edelman Patti Sandal, $34.99 with code FEELINGEXTRA (orig. $49.99); dsw.com

Cloudsteppers by Clarks

Image zoom DSW

Buy It! Cloudsteppers by Clarks, $34.99 with code FEELINGEXTRA (orig. $49.99), dsw.com

Cole Haan Diana Sandal

Image zoom DSW

Buy It! Cole Haan Diana Sandal, $48.99 with code FEELINGEXTRA (orig. $69.99); dsw.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.