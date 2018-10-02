Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid, and Gwen Stefani Love This Super Soft Coat — And We Got a Major Discount on It

It’s October, which means fall fashion is finally here! (Even if the weather doesn’t want to agree.) While we love chunky sweaters and over-the-knee boots, the one cool-weather item to cross off our fall shopping list is an amazing coat. And thanks to DSTLD, we don’t have to spend anymore time searching for the perfect coat. We’re calling it right now. It’s the Wool Blanket Maxi Coat.

DSTLD is known for its under-$100 denim collection, but celebrities also love the brand because of its incredibly soft and cozy coat — and we definitely can see why. It’s basically as if you’re slipping on a robe (or a blanket, like the name implies) that is so chic you want to wear it out of the house and never, ever take it off — which is probably why Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid, and Gwen Stefani love wearing it. Style it open as a statement coat like Lopez and Hadid, or wear it cinched at the waist like Stefani on the days when you need a little extra warmth.

If you’re looking for yet another reason to refresh your winter coat, DSTLD is offering PEOPLE readers an exclusive discount on the exact style celebs love to wear (in two color options!). Right now, through the end of October, you can score 20 percent off the highly covetable blanket coat, which comes in black and grey, by using the code PEOPLE20 at checkout. Don’t miss your chance to shop the exact coat stars are wearing — especially while you can get it on a great discount!

DSTLD

Buy It! DSTLD Women’s Wool Blanket Maxi Coat in Black, $144 (orig. $180); dstld.com

Buy It! DSTLD Women’s Wool Blanket Maxi Coat in Grey, $144 (orig. $180); dstld.com