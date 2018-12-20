The Genius Hair Styling Hack You Haven't Heard

Like the US Postal Service and mall Santas, dry shampoo has to work overtime right now to keep up with the holiday season demand. But if you’re just spraying it on your roots to hide the fact that you chose to sleep in after another festive night on the town rather than wash your hair, you’re missing out on one of the best ways to use the styling product.

“Rub dry shampoo through your ends for a thickening effect,” says Moroccanoil Celebrity Hairstylist, Bryce Scarlett, who works with Margot Robbie, Natalie Portman and Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: The Best Beauty Gifts for Everyone on Your List

And that’s not the only product Scarlett recommends for fuller-looking hair. In addition to dry shampoo, he also loves texturizing spray, which is a hybrid of dry shampoo and hair spray, to make strands look instantly more voluminous. For the best results, mist it throughout hair, avoiding the front pieces to keep the effect natural, says Scarlett.

Still confused how to use both of these stylers? Check out this video where Scarlett primps PEOPLE Style and Beauty Director, Andrea Lavinthal, en route to a holiday party using two of his favorite products: Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo and Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray.