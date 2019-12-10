Celebs Including Vanessa Hudgens and Christina Ricci Love This Clean Beauty Brand — and It's at Sephora

Image zoom Sephora; Insets: Getty

Celebrities are some of the best sources for discovering new and effective skincare products. While Hollywood’s elite typically have expensive skincare regimens, sometimes affordable items end up in the mix, and that’s when we really pay attention.

Take Drunk Elephant, for example. Vanessa Hudgens and Christina Ricci have both shared their love for the relatively affordable brand’s skincare products. Hudgens keeps the Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser on her bathroom counter, while Ricci has a bottle of the B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum in her medicine cabinet, according to their respective social media accounts.

It’s not difficult to understand why celebs are drawn to this clean beauty brand. Drunk Elephant is quite strict with what ingredients go into its products, allowing only those that are cruelty-free and directly benefit the skin’s health. Plus, none of its formulas include what the brand refers to as the “Suspicious 6,” which are essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones, chemical sunscreens, fragrances or dyes, and sodium lauryl sulfate (also known as SLS). According to Drunk Elephant, these are at the root of most common skincare concerns.

Want to give clean skincare a try? Drunk Elephant’s Shelf-Control Night Kit from Sephora offers an easy way to overhaul your entire routine in one fell swoop. The limited-edition set contains five products designed to smooth and hydrate skin before bed: The T.L.C Framboos Glycolic Resurfacing Night Serum, the Virgin Marula Antioxidant Face Oil, the Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizer with Ceramides, the Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser, and the C-Tango Multivitamin Eye Cream.

Ideal for all skin types, these products tackle uneven texture, fine lines, and dryness. Allow them to work together by washing your face with the cleanser, then applying a mixture of the serum, moisturizer, and oil. Finish off your nightly routine with a bit of eye cream and head to bed.

Whether you want to treat yourself to a new skincare regimen or are looking for the perfect gift for the clean beauty fan in your life, this kit is just the thing. It’s a $155 value that you can buy for just $98, so get one from Sephora before they’re all gone.

