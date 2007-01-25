Drew Barrymore's Topshop Shopping Spree

Oh, if only we could have been a fly on the clothing racks when one of our favorite stars hit one of our favorite stores. While some celebrities demand that stores be closed just for their private shopping pleasure, Drew Barrymore simply arrived at the flagship Oxford Street Topshop store in London with a small group of pals towards the end of the day on Tuesday. With other customers milling about, Drew enjoyed a style advisor session, which is a personal shopping service that Topshop offers free of charge for all customers (what, no stylist in tow?). We don’t know exactly what the Music & Lyrics star made off with, but we do know one perk she enjoyed — Drew got to keep shopping past the store’s usual 9 pm closing time. Lucky girl!