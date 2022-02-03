Drew Barrymore's Best Valentine's Day Gift Picks for Your Girlfriends

Give your BFF some TLC with these thoughtful token chosen by Drew Barrymore

By Jackie Fields and Julie Jordan February 03, 2022 10:00 AM
1 of 10

Thoughtful Socks

"These adorable heart socks are a one-way ticket to cute and cozy town," says Barrymore.
Buy It! Heart Motif Socks, $9; andotherstories.com

2 of 10

Inspirational Journal

"We could all use more kindness in our lives, and this book is full of simple ways to cultivate it," says Barrymore.

Buy It! Heart of Gold by Robie Rogge and Dian G. Smith, $13; urbangeneralstore.com

3 of 10

Tangy Sauce

"That friend who's sweet and spicy? This delish sauce is for her," says Barrymore.
Buy It! Zhong Sauce, $15; flybyjing.com

4 of 10

Meaningful Print

"This print will become a reminder of love and friendship once it's hung on the wall," says Barrymore.
Buy It! Artily Picasso Print, $20; society6.com

5 of 10

Skin-Sculpting Tool

"This pretty pink rose quartz facial massage tool is perfect for your beauty bestie," says Barrymore.
Buy It! Glowiest Rose Quartz Gua Sha, $26; sokoglam.com

6 of 10

Relatable Read

"I poured my heart into this," Barrymore says of her book of recipes and essays. "I hope you are inspired to share it with someone you love."
Buy It! Rebel Homemaker: Food, Family, Life by Drew Barrymore With Pilar Valdes, $30; penguinrandomhouse.com

7 of 10

Trendy Treats

Barrymore recommends the famed Milk Bar's tasty cookies for your "sweetest pal."

Buy It! The Cookie Faves Tin, $42; milkbarstore.com

8 of 10

Heart-Shaped Dutch Oven

"How fun would it be to bring this full of mac and cheese to a potluck and leave it behind as a gift?" says Barrymore of this limited-edition pot from her cookware line.
Buy It! Beautiful Kitchenware, $45; walmart.com

9 of 10

Pretty Jewelry

"A heart charm for Galentine's Day feels fresh and special in an unexpected shade of coral," says Barrymore.
Buy It! Stone Heart Charm, $65; clarev.com

10 of 10

Dried-Flower Kit

"Here's to friendships that last forever and ever, just like these dried flowers," says Barrymore.

Buy It! Roxanne's Laurel Canyon Arrangement, $99; urbanoutfitters.com

