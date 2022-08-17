Drew Barrymore's Take on the Button-Down Shirt Trend Is Sophisticated and Fun — You Have to Try It

Shop similar styles starting at $30 

By Kayla Blanton
Published on August 17, 2022 08:00 PM

*EXCLUSIVE* Drew Barrymore steps out in glam for a car interview with Idris and Sabrina Elba in NYC!
Photo: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

If there's one thing we know about Drew Barrymore, it's that she loves an elevated twist on a closet staple.

We've seen her mix unexpected patterns and rock bright colors with ease. But most recently, the talk show host stepped out in New York City wearing a silk button-down blouse that sets her apart from other celebs rocking the breezy summer shirt trend.

There will, of course, always be a time and place for a classic white button-down, but Barrymore's teal silk number screams sophistication and fun — which perfectly matches her personality. She styled it with brown trousers, a chunky heel sandal, and minimal jewelry, but the outfit options are endless with such a statement piece.

Shop Silk Button-Downs Inspired by Drew Barrymore:

  • The Drop Long Sleeve Button-Down Stretch Satin Shirt, $27.80–$51.73; amazon.com
  • LilySilk 100% Pure Silk Blouse, $105–$110; amazon.com
  • Paige Cleobelle Tie Neck Blouse, $189; nordstrom.com
  • Everlane The Clean Silk Relaxed Shirt, $150; everlane.com
  • Soly Hux Satin Silk Button-Down, $21.99 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com
  • Numi The Simone Button-Up Blouse, $220; wearnumi.com

Worn with a midi skirt and loafers, a silk blouse is great for the office and can easily transition to date night. With a blazer and pants, it's the ultimate power combo. You can even take it the opposite direction and dress one down as a beach cover-up, or toss it over a longline sports bra and bike shorts (like Jennifer Lopez just did) for a casual outfit that's super in right now and ideal for post-gym errands.

While we can't confirm exactly what brand Barrymore wore, one celeb favorite label we do know is Numi. Its breathable silk blouses have been worn by A-listers like Kelly Ripa. You can also find more affordable picks on Amazon, and if you're really feeling fancy, make Barrymore proud with a bold pattern — like this one that comes in a shiny black leopard print.

Most importantly, let the 50 First Dates star's interpretation of this trend inspire how you wear future fads in your own way and with confidence. Shop more best-selling silk shirts below.

