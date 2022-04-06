Drew Barrymore Shows Off Messy Bun and Mismatched Outfit Before Talk Show Glam

"This is how I show up for work," actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore said on Wednesday, showing off her relaxed and colorful look

Drew Barrymore is stripping away the glam for the 'gram, showing her 15.5 million Instagram followers how she starts her work day.

In a post shared on Wednesday, the mother of two posed in a colorful ensemble she wore to the set of her self-titled talk show. The look consisted of a pair of rainbow tie-dye leggings, which she matched with a maroon plaid sweater and pink-blue plaid coat. All of her layers topped a blue Mickey Mouse T-shirt.

She went makeup-free for the early picture, adding a messy bun and LL Bean slippers.

"Yes, this is how I show up to work," Barrymore, 47, captioned the photo, adding the hashtag, " #fitcheck."

Drew Barrymore Credit: Drew Barrymore/Instagram

Barrymore has had no issues going barefaced in recent months. She also posed for a birthday selfie in her bathroom to commemorate her 47th trip around the sun back in February.

She's been open in the past about embracing herself, telling a viewers in her show's "Dear Drew" segment last April that she was "proud" of her age. She stays confident getting older because she's had so much fun living her life to the fullest.

"I think today is my best day so far," she said. "I am so proud of it because I'm so much calmer, wiser, smarter… and I'm still an idiot, and still have so much to learn."

"We should look inside ourselves rather than looking out to these impossible standards that have made many a woman crazy," she added. "I just think the more confident you are, the more beautiful you are, at any age."

drew barrymore show Drew Barrymore | Credit: Ben Watts/ CBS Ventures “The Drew Barrymore Show”

The Drew Barrymore Show premiered in September 2020, and was renewed through the 2022-2023 season earlier month.

Though the premise of the syndicated daytime series will remain the same, CBS confirmed in their announcement that the format will be slightly different. The talk show will now be produced and distributed as two half-hour episodes that can "seamlessly run together back-to-back or be split apart to air separately." The CBS-owned stations will also air new local newscasts to lead into the first half-hour of the syndicated show, according to the announcement.

"I am honored and grateful but I also want to take this show higher and continue to innovate and be a game-changer in the daytime space," Barrymore said in a statement at the time. "Rising to the occasion of finding people in the diverse way they watch is what I want to challenge myself with."

"Our show wants to be a bright spot not a blind spot and we just want to make people feel good. And I thank all the people who helped us get here," she continued.

Barrymore spoke with PEOPLE following the premiere of her show in 2020, sharing that she was excited to show her audience an authentic version of herself instead of the characters her fans were used to seeing her portray onscreen.

"I get to do things that I care about," Barrymore said. "I get to share things that are important to me. I get to have conversations that are meaningful and grounded in reality. I get to bring comedy and humor. It's funny, I always say in late night, you get that permission because everybody lived their life and you did a good job. 'We're going to put you to bed with some laughs.' Uh-uh, I want to start the day that way."