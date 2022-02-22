Drew Barrymore Shares Fresh-Face Selfie in Honor of Her Birthday: 'This Is 47'

Drew Barrymore is keeping it natural for her birthday.

"This is 47," she captioned a stunning makeup-free selfie Tuesday. The classic bathroom snapshot features Barrymore blessing the camera with a sweet smile.

Close friend Reese Witherspoon shared a special message in the comment section, writing, "Happy Birthday, you Magical Creature!!! I LOVE YOU! 💖always have, always will"

"Happy Birthday loveeeee you," designer Christian Siriano also penned.

The Desperate Hour actress Naomi Watts told Barrymore, "Happy birthday queen!! 🙌❤️😍" as fitness expert Tracy Anderson added, "Happy Birthday 🎉🎉♥️♥️♥️"

As the Never Been Kissed star proudly celebrates turning 47, she shared in April why she's never lied about her age.

"I don't think I could've gotten away with that," she joked on her "Dear Drew" segment on Entertainment Tonight. "I never got to go on a blind date, and I never lied about my age…that is not something I ever got to do."

She added that she was "proud" of her age, telling another viewer "I wouldn't!" when asked if she would go back to another age.

"I know that's a boring answer, but it's true. I think today is my best day so far," the mom of two explained. "I am so proud of it because I'm so much calmer, wiser, smarter… and I'm still an idiot, and still have so much to learn."

Barrymore also opened up about staying confident, sharing that she's perfectly content with getting older is because she's had so much fun living her life to the fullest.

"We should look inside ourselves rather than looking out to these impossible standards that have made many a woman crazy. I just think the more confident you are, the more beautiful you are, at any age," she said.

Last February, she candidly explained why she's embraced an au naturel approach, avoiding plastic surgery.

"I've never done anything to my face and I would like to try not to," the star said during an episode of her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, before suggesting that she could try it one day. "Never say never."

"The thing that I do care about and I do feel is still relevant to my life is the face. I know myself. I'm a highly addictive person. I do one injection, I'm going to look like Jocelyn Wildenstein by Friday," she said, mentioning the infamous socialite known for her extensive plastic surgery.

"I think because I'm so rebellious that I saw all of that pressure and I saw all of those women torturing themselves to look a certain way and I thought, 'You miserable people.' I just never wanted to be afraid of what life would do to me. I probably went to too many opposite extremes. Now I'm boring and safe and healthy," Barrymore continued.

The actress said she hoped others would "let go and give in to the ride of life a little bit more."