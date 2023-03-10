Drew Barrymore Talks Childhood Oscars Look She Got 'Off The Rack' After Making Little Money on 'E.T.'

The actress and TV host is reflecting on her first Oscars outfit ahead of film's biggest night on Sunday

By Zizi Strater
Published on March 10, 2023 05:09 PM
drew barrymore first oscars
Photo: Getty (2)

Drew Barrymore is reminiscing on her early days in the industry.

In a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress got candid with Ross Mathews and fashion designer Christian Siriano about a dress she wore to her very first Oscars.

Siriano shared a look back at one of his favorite Oscars looks of all time, Barrymore's 1982 pink tulle dress teamed with a pearl necklace and white faux fur stole which she wore to the Oscars shortly after starring in her first role as Gertie in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

drew barrymore first oscars
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

"Well, I'm gonna bring you back to 1982 when this beautiful, stunning – you might know her, she's really cute – um, Drew Barrymore," Siriano said introducing Barrymore's throwback moment. "Never gets old ever. Drew arriving to the Oscars, and she is arriving, and she's in her little faux fur but with the biggest pearls, and I'm like, 'Are those real, girl? Like wow.'"

Immediately once the fashion designer brought up the moment, Barrymore began reflecting on the story behind the dress, telling the audience just how big of a deal the outfit was.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

"My mom, you know, she was a single working mom. We didn't make a ton of money off E.T., barely any, it was 1982, and I was, you know, a kid," she said, adding, "We bought it off the rack, and that was the look."

RuPaul's Drag Race judge Ross Mathews chimed in right after the short story, "And now it's iconic."

drew barrymore show

For the relaunch of People StyleWatch as a digital issue, Barrymore looked back at 20 years of her own show-stopping looks, and shared that her love for fashion dates back to her childhood on film sets, where she would learn from the costume pros about what it takes to make clothes look great.

"I grew up in tailoring houses, watching how people cut things and tailor them and change them according to what was appropriate for that decade, or what's better for that person's body type," Barrymore shared. "It's an education that I live by."

Her best advice is to find silhouettes and styles that feel authentic to you, regardless of trends.

"Don't get stuck, do what works for you and your body, and make your own rules," she told PEOPLE. "Because at the end of the day, if you're not comfortable, you're distracted. And you want to feel free and empowered."

Related Articles
Halle Berry's 2002 Oscars dress
Halle Berry Reflects on Her Iconic 2002 Oscars Gown Now on Display at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Martha Stewart Skechers
Martha Stewart on New Skechers Collab and Being an 'Old Lady' Spokesperson for the Brand: 'I Like Being Cool'
Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance with Boyfriend Maxx Morando at Versace Fashion Show
US singer/actress Cher and rapper Alexander Edwards arrive for the Versace Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show on March 9, 2023
Cher and Alexander 'AE' Edwards Share Steamy Kiss as They Make Red Carpet Debut at Versace Show
Karen Wazen x People Mag Photo Diary paris fashion wee
Fashion Entrepreneur Karen Wazen Shares an Inside Look at Her Chaotic — and Chic! — Paris Fashion Week
Arezzo launches campaign with Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Dances on Stripper Pole in Thong Bodysuit and Boots for Racy Arezzo Campaign
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 23: Jason Momoa attends Apple TV+ Original Series "See" Season 3 Los Angeles Premiere at DGA Theater Complex on August 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Jason Momoa Shows Off His Bare Booty in Matching T-shirt and Flip Flops
Dontella Versace Reflects on Viral Impact of Angelina Jolie's 2012 Oscars Dress  
Donatella Versace Reflects on Viral Impact of Angelina Jolie's 2012 Oscars Dress
Barbara Eden attends Remus Pre Award Tea Time at The Beverly Hills Hotel on March 08, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Barbara Eden Looks Chic in Navy Blue at Remus Pre-Award Tea Time Event — See Her Look!
chrissy teigen
Chrissy Teigen Debuts New Red Hairstyle Weeks After Birth of Baby Esti — See the Look!
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The recently engaged Aussie actress took a stroll down a Los Angeles park with her soon-to-be wife, Ramona Agruma. The pair wore matching yellow tops and black leggings for their walk and made occasional stops for hugs and kisses. The adorable couple got engaged last month in front of the Cinderella Castle at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. The couple have been dating for a year. In November the Pitch Perfect star announced she had become a mom for the first time welcoming daughter, Royce Lillian via surrogate. Pictured: Rebel Wilson, Ramona Agruma BACKGRID USA 7 MARCH 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Color Coordinate Their Athleisure While Taking Sunny Stroll in L.A.
tori kelly hair changes
Tori Kelly Debuts New Brunette Hair, Ditches Signature Blonde Hue Ahead of New Music
jenna ortega
Jenna Ortega Addresses Sharpie Stained Dress on 'Scream VI' Red Carpet: 'Who Gives a S---!'
sophia richie, nicole richie
Nicole and Sofia Richie Have a Matchy-Matchy Sister Date at the Chanel Show in Paris
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore Bonds with Daughter Olive Over 'Methodical' Way They Load Their Dishwasher
Mandatory Credit: Photo by ExclusiveAccess/Shutterstock (13797117a) Avril Lavigne and Tyga Y/Project show, Front Row, Autumn Winter 2023, Paris Fashion Week, France - 07 Mar 2023
Avril Lavigne and Tyga Sit Front Row at Paris Fashion Week in Matching Black Leather Outfits