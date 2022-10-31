Drew Barrymore is mixing things up!

The talk show host recently stepped out in New York City wearing a statement look that featured a clever styling trick we're borrowing ASAP. Clad in an oversized pinstripe blazer and matching trouser pants, Barrymore juxtaposed the menswear trend with an unexpectedly elegant blouse in a soft neutral shade. Her feminine-meets-masculine pairing proved to be a brilliant hack for taking the edge off polished pieces, and now we're following suit.

Her contrasting clothing mixed business with a sense of fun in such an approachable way that we went to work looking for dupes right away. While blazers are traditionally associated with business meetings in the boardroom, we're envisioning this piece paired with slip dresses, wide-leg jeans, and midi skirts for everyday dressing that's both playful and polished.

As evidenced by the actress, there's no shortage of cool styling hacks you can pull off with an undone casual blazer, and after searching high and low, we came up with a handful of options, with prices starting at $17.

If you're ready to invest in a piece, we highly recommend Spanx and Bleusalt as two tried-and-true brands that are smartly reinventing this classic in comfortable, stretchy material designed to last.

The Spanx Perfect Blazer is our top choice among the bunch because it's both flattering and functional. The tailored piece comes in two shade options (including a navy pinstripe just like Barrymore's) and is made of premium ponte fabric with four-way stretch. Available in sizes XS to 3X, this timeless jacket just so happens to be machine washable, so it's an ideal addition to your closet.

If you're looking for all-out comfort, you can't go wrong with the casual blazer from Bleusalt, which is best known for its throw-and-go silhouettes in sumptuous, buttery soft materials that feel incredible on. This luxe piece is travel friendly and available in eight versatile shades. Best of all, it's currently on sale (along with several other essentials from the line), so peruse the entire site and stock up on cozy holiday looks well before the rush.

And finally, for more budget-friendly options, we found a few top-rated looks from Amazon under $50, as well as this Alexia Admor boyfriend blazer at Nordstrom Rack, which comes in seven striking colors and is perfectly priced under $100 right now.

Shop more Drew Barrymore-inspired blazers below, and get ready to turn heads this fall.

