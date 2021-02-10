Drew Barrymore Landed Her New Garnier Gig in the Most Drew Barrymore Way
The talk show host bought the brand's shampoo and conditioner at a grocery store and the rest is hair history
Drew Barrymore is adding yet another role to her résumé as the newest face of Garnier .
Last summer, the talk show host, 46, shared her love of the brand's Whole Blends Legendary Olive Shampoo and Conditioner on her Instagram after buying it at a King Kullen grocery store.
"HOLY COW THIS IS THE BEST SHAMPOO I am obsessed," she captioned a photo of herself holding the products. "I got this because my daughter's name is Olive. And it turns out that I am in love. And at around 5 ish dollars a bottle, well, I love that tooooooooo!!!! It's also basically sold everywhere, so it's easy to get." She added that her natural waves in the photo were just from using the Garnier shampoo and conditioner. "This is my hair straight out of shower with zero product or fuss," she wrote. "And I am very happy with the results."
RELATED: Drew Barrymore Takes Daughter to See Her New Beauty Display at CVS: 'The Most Prettiest Collection'
Fast forward and the Flower Beauty founder, is working with the brand. "I loved it as a product. When I do those [Instagram] posts, no one is asking me to or paying me, they're totally unsolicited. I just like sharing products that are making my life better and more empowered. If I could be a personal sharer for my main job, that would really make me happy," she tells PEOPLE.
Barrymore endorsed the Garnier duo because they ticked off all the boxes of what she looks for in her hair care products: performance-driven, clean ingredients and an affordable price.
"Shampoo and conditioner is so expensive, it's shocking," she says. "I use a lot of product when I wash my hair, so I go through it very fast. Also, my daughters (Olive, 8, and Frankie, 6) get in my shower and they use it too."
In addition to signing on as a spokesperson for Garnier Whole Blends Sulfate-Free Remedy collection, which contains sustainably sourced, clean ingredients and comes in 100% post-consumer recycled materials, she's also the creative director of the new campaign.
"I really like having a seat at that table," she says of the role which included working on the playful bee-themed ad concept. "It's more empowering to be involved in the creative process, because you're not just showing up and smiling."
For all the details on Drew Barrymore's new beauty campaign, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.
