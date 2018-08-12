'Happy' Drew Barrymore Glows in New Makeup-Free Selfie: 'Taking the Advice of the Wise Ones'

Drew Barrymore is celebrating summer with a fresh face and a fresh attitude.

With her blonde hair in loose waves, Barrymore, 43, showed off her bare beauty in a sunny selfie, Saturday.

Alongside the image, the actress wrote, “Happy and taking the advice of the wise ones. Somehow things are being put into practice.”

Hours before, Barrymore reposted an Instagram originally shared by former Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Elaine Welteroth. The image — of a quote — read, “She is at a place in her life where peace is her priority and negativity cannot exist.”

In July, Barrymore posted another makeup-free selfie with pal Cameron Diaz, 45.

“Her and I are like sisters, and we see each other all the time, and it was just sort of where we are today,” she told PEOPLE at Beautycon Festival in Los Angeles last month. “In some ways just another day in our world, but I felt like sharing it. I love her.”

RELATED: Drew Barrymore’s Sweaty Yoga Video Is All the #Fitspo You Need This Week

Barrymore further explained how the selfie came about: “We’d just come from a workout. We feel good. We’re not wearing any makeup, and we’re just girls being ourselves. And sometimes all makeup and beauty fun aside, it’s just about the raw, honest, post workout look, you know? Just be you.”

In March, Barrymore told PEOPLE that she finds posting no-makeup pictures on Instagram “empowering.”

RELATED VIDEO: Drew Barrymore Reveals the ’90s Look She’s Hoping Will Make a Comeback

“That’s what you really look like — and I have no interest in sort of pretending I look something else than what I am,” she said. “I love wearing makeup, but I also love not wearing makeup.”

RELATED: Drew Barrymore Enjoys Spending Some ‘Silly’ Time with Her Daughters: ‘I Love My Girls So Much’

Barrymore’s daughter Olive, 5, is a budding makeup guru herself. “If she could play with makeup all day long every day, she would be so happy,” Barrymore told PEOPLE at Beautycon.

Barrymore said that she hopes that Olive will someday join her at the helm of her cosmetics company Flower Beauty, which she founded in 2013.

The star — who is also mom to Frankie, 4, with ex Will Kopelman — said, “I always tell her, ‘I hope that you maintain your interest in this because if we were ever to be successful enough as a brand to keep going, I would want you to work with us. To run things.’ “