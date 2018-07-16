Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Drew Barrymore has never been shy about sharing her beauty secrets on social media. The actress and beauty mogul, 43, is constantly revealing her favorite products, her own new launches and what goes into her everyday look. And last week, she recruited a friend to pose with her for makeup-free photo on her Instagram feed: Cameron Diaz. And she told us the story behind the flawless shot.

“Her and I are like sisters and we see each other all the time and it was just sort of where we are today,” she told PEOPLE at Beautycon Festival in L.A. on Saturday. “In some ways just another day in our world, but I felt like sharing it. I love her.”

And the star maintains she wasn’t at all nervous to post the makeup-free shot. “We’d just come from a workout. We feel good. We’re not wearing any makeup and we’re just girls being ourselves. And sometimes all makeup and beauty fun aside, it’s just about the raw, honest, post workout look, you know? Just be you,” she says.

Barrymore, who launched her own beauty brand, Flower Beauty in 2013, says she’s aiming to build a brand that helps women empower themselves.

“We’ve got our Warrior collection, which just is about a tongue in cheek play on the empowerment and badassness of women,” she says. “We have a really fun collection coming out called Pop Fanatic that’s really inspired by saturated color. And so I think as an umbrella, we are an optimistic brand. We are an attainable and affordable brand about trying to put out the best products we can. And telling little stories along the way.”

Her favorite Flower Beauty product at the moment? “I can’t go anywhere without our Petal Pout lips. I’m wearing them right now. They’re a comfort matte and they are just so well pigmented and such beautiful shade range and so wearable. And I’m so glad that we have this great sort of beautiful modern traditional lipstick in the array of shades we have. To me it’s like just a good throw in your bag.”

And while the brand originated with beauty, Barrymore shares that she’s passionate about creating her fragrances as well. “I really like to turn fragrance out. It’s like, I always, I’m looking for a different thing every year in fragrance. As far as the notes and the chords and scent.”

When Barrymore first launched her brand, however, the beauty industry was very different — a change that she’s embraced as the makeup world becomes focused around influencers.

“I am just excited to see how much the beauty world has evolved in the last eight years. It’s a very different, I called it the wild, wild west because when we started there was no influencers. It was all traditional marketing. And social media was just coming up on the rise. People were trying to put all their money into QR codes,” she explains.

Barrymore adds, “What I like is that people have really become their own success story in the influencer world. They’ve shaken up the whole industry. It’s more expressive and artistic than it’s ever been. Even though people have been doing amazing makeup for so many generations there’s something in the air right now where there’s just a real business and excitement and a focus on it.”

