Drew Barrymore Helped Erin Napier Rush to Find a CMA Awards Dress in 12 Days 

"We are not red carpet people," HGTV star Erin Napier said on Instagram of her and husband Ben Napier

Published on November 11, 2022
Erin Napier 56th Annual CMA Awards
Photo: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Erin Napier can work under pressure, but when it came to her 2022 CMA Awards red carpet look, she asked her pal Drew Barrymore for some help.

In an Instagram reel shared on Thursday, the Home Town star, 37, revealed that when she found out she and husband Ben Napier would be presenting the male vocalist of the year award, she only had 12 days to find a gown for the night. That's when she looked to none other than her "style icon" for assistance.

"To add to this surreal experience was The Dress," Napier said." I am ignorant about fashion, frankly. We are not red carpet people."

When Napier's original dress didn't go as planned, she reached out to the Wedding Singer actress, 47, whom she met last year while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show.

"I looked up to her for so many years! I nervously reached out to her to ask: where do I begin to find a dress? I found one I loved but couldn't find my size," Napier explained. "Drew asked [fashion brand Marchesa] to help me, and help they did."

The HGTV house-flipper went full fairytale at country's biggest night, wearing a romantic teal gown featuring tulle sleeves and floral appliqués from the New York-based label.

In the end, she wrote, "I've never felt so lovely and fancy and outside my norm. It helped me feel like I belonged when I was so nervous."

Erin Napier 56th Annual CMA Awards
AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Speaking with HGTV on the red carpet, the Napiers revealed that they were asked to present just a few days before the show.

"And we were like, Absolutely!" Ben, 39, shared. "Drew Barrymore helped [Erin] get a dress, and I bought a coat on eBay." (Erin's verdict on his outfit? "Hunky.")

"It's true," Napier continued. "[Drew and I] had gotten to know each other a little bit. I didn't know how to get a dress that quickly and Drew helped me get this one."

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Ben Napier and Erin Napier attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Sara Kauss/FilmMagic)
Sara Kauss/FilmMagic

The Napiers, who share daughters Helen, 5, and Mae, 18 months, are gearing up for their sixth season of Home Town, which will unveil a close-to-home project.

On the latest episode of Southern Living's podcast Biscuits and Jam, the couple opened up about showing their moms (who the pair say are "hilariously different from each other") their newly renovated country home — and tease it's one of their "funniest" reveals on the new season.

The duo is also entering the beauty space with their new fragrance store, The Scent Library, located in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi.

"We have built this Scent Library, the whole idea being that every scent tells a story," Napier said later on the podcast. "You can smell something and it's so evocative, you can remember something about a person or a place that makes you feel so good."

