Drew Barrymore Gushes Over Martha Stewart's Latest Glam Selfie: 'You Are So Hot'

Drew Barrymore couldn't help but fawn over Martha Stewart's latest Instagram selfie.

After the lifestyle expert and businesswoman, 79, got glam for a photo shoot for her magazine Martha Stewart Living (published by PEOPLE's parent company, Meredith Corp.), Stewart couldn't help but snap a pic and share the gorgeous look with her followers.

"Hair after @parvinklein and after makeup by @daisybeautytoye using @cledepeaubeauteus and earrings by @jenniferfisherjewelry and shirt by @marthastewart48 We are in the midst of a photo shoot for @marthastewart magazine. So exciting!!!!!" Stewart captioned the selfie.

The photo soon caught the eye of Barrymore who gushed over Stewart's beauty in the comments as spotted by Instagram account @commentsbycelebs.

"Again, I don't care if it's inappropriate... YOU ARE SO HOT," the actress said.

Plenty of other agreed in the comments as well. "First, I'd love to just live to be 79. But to be half as wise and beautiful would be an incredible gift. Long live, the sage and beautiful Martha," said one of Stewarts fans.

Another fan wrote: "Loving this hair color on you and style Martha! Beautiful."

This isn't the only time one of Stewart's Instagram selfies that has captured internet attention. Over the summer, the star's kissy-face pool photo went viral with thousands of fans giving her love in the comments. But in fact, the star revealed that she actually ended up taking the photo by accident.

"My camera came on backwards, you know, selfie mode, and I looked so nice. The sun was on my face," she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. After checking herself out in the reflection she thought, "'Oh, that looks pretty,' so I took the picture. It looked good."