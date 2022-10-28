Abbi Jacobson had a full circle moment this week after her Broad City character's years of devotion to Drew Barrymore.

The Drew Barrymore Show host, 47, gifted Jacobson, 38, a North Face Base Camp Duffel bag in reference to her character on the Comedy Central series being in love with a Drew-approved suitcase Barrymore wrote about for Refinery29 in 2014.

"I couldn't believe I was ever mentioned in Broad City," she said Wednesday on the talk show, to which Jacobson noted: "You're mentioned a lot."

Barrymore raved: "I know, I know! I didn't wanna say that, but... I was always so excited, and there's one episode where you guys talk about this Burton bag that I wrote an article about in Refinery29."

The Drew Barrymore Show

Jacobson said that she just used her Burton bag that morning before Barrymore frantically notified her that the product has been discontinued. "Those mother-you-know-whats. Burton, how dare you. Please bring that bag back, it's so amazing," she said.

"So, now that you can't get that bag, guess what," Barrymore continued. "I have a new luggage obsession, and I brought one for you as a gift."

Much to Jacobson's pleasant surprise, Barrymore brought out the North Face bag and demonstrated how it transforms from a duffel bag to a backpack.

"This is my gift to you, because we love bags," Barrymore said, to which Jacobson agreed: "We do love bags!"

Comedy Central

The Charlie's Angels star previously gifted Jacobson's Broad City costar Ilana Glazer a suitcase when she visited the show in February. "Since I got Ilana a present, it was only right," she added during Jacobson's appearance.

After Jacobson's Broad City character (also named Abbi) gushed about the Burton bag and Barrymore's seal of approval during her and Ilana's chaotic trek to JFK Airport on the 2016 season 3 episode "Getting There," the bag became a running joke on the show.

In 2017, Jacobson and Glazer teamed up with Barrymore's then-husband Will Kopelman to auction off the star's original autographed Burton bag to benefit Planned Parenthood.

In addition to shouting out the Drew-approved Hot Dream Q20X space heater on the show, Jacobson also showed off her best Barrymore impression during a painkiller-induced scene in the 2015 season 2 episode "Wisdom Teeth."