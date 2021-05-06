The design, which featured the phrase "home is where we are," was something "I've been saying it to myself for the last five years," Drew Barrymore explained

Drew Barrymore Gets a Tattoo with 'Special Meaning to Me and My Daughters' on Her Talk Show

Drew Barrymore's latest tattoo holds a very sweet meaning for her family.

The actress, 46, couldn't contain her emotions after Thursday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, during which she received a tattoo on her forearm from Ink Master star Ryan Ashley.

The design, which featured the phrase "home is where we are," was something "I've been saying it to myself for the last five years," Barrymore explained on her daytime talk show.

"Wherever life takes you, if you're lucky enough to be alongside people you love, then to me, that became the definition of home," she said, adding that it's "the most important life lesson" she's learned.

Barrymore later further explained the meaning of her new tat in a video shared to her Instagram.

"My eyes are stinging because I'm crying so much," she said in the clip, holding out her arm to show off the artwork. "I want people to feel that no matter where they go in the world, if they're lucky enough to have someone to love ... that is so fulfilling."

"I never knew what home was until I had my daughters," the mother of two — who shares daughters Olive, 8, and Frankie, 7, with ex Will Kopelman — continued. "I thought, 'I'm gonna make us a home that will be forever and so strong' — and then life changed and our plans changed."

Said Barrymore, "When I was in rental apartments, or not knowing where life was going, or so upset that the plans I tried to solidify for my kids had changed, it really led to the discovery of what home really means for me — and that is if we are together, wherever we are, home is where we are."

"I did it!! I got a tattoo on our show today!" Barrymore added in the caption of her video. "Home Is Where We Are. It has such a special meaning to me and my daughters."

However, Barrymore's latest tattoo isn't the first design she's gotten in honor of her children. The Golden Globe winner also has the names of her two daughters tattooed on her right wrist.

"I had been wanting to do it, and then, one day, we were on our way to an appointment and I was like, 'Can we just quickly stop at this tattoo shop?!' " Barrymore told PEOPLE of the design in 2016.