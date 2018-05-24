Shop Every Beauty Product Drew Barrymore Swears By

Drew Barrymore‘s a self-proclaimed “beauty junkie.”

The actress and Flower Beauty mogul loves to share her favorite beauty finds with her fans on social media, and because of her posts’ popularity, Drew started her own #BeautyJunkieWeek, where she’s been sharing all her must-haves every day on Instagram.

“Remember. I don’t get paid or encouraged to post anything during this week. These are my personal finds that I can’t wait to Share !!!!!!!!!!” Drew wrote on Instagram when she kicked off her #BeautyJunkieWeek.

Between skincare, haircare and so much more, the star bared her natural skin for the world to see and got crazy-honest about her own beauty struggles and which products she uses to combat them. Check out all of Drew’s fabulous finds and beauty secrets below!

She Uses Evian Spray in Her Hair

When it comes to styling her naturally wavy hair, Drew turns to a product people typically spritz on their faces for a midday refresher. “OK I know this says it’s for the face, but I use it on hair. It literally has that perfect atomizer that distributes perfectly for waves and curls. Almost like the diffuser on your hair dryer. It can give the hair gentle beachy waves when minimally sprayed on dry hair,” Drew said.

“Just let it do it’s thing. It will softly separate your stands and give a mild texture. OR you can go to town. Spray a bunch in and scrunch the hair with your hands or dry with a diffuser for lots of kinky fun curl. I also use it on my daughters when they wake up with “fairy hair”. It is gentle and doesn’t leave it heavy or gummy like detanglers can,” she added.

Buy It! Evian Brumisateur Natural Mineral Water Facial Spray, $18; sephora.com

She Uses Aloe Plants on Red Spots

Drew likes to grow aloe plants in her backyard to soothe inflammation and redness that flares up on her face. “So placed a small chunk of it right on my skin. I left it on for about 3 hours plus maybe four,” she said.

After a couple hours, the star’s blemish magically disappeared thanks to the holistic remedy. “I am not kidding you, my red mark on my face was NOTICEABLY lighter. And I did it again the next day, with a much milder impact. But in two day it’s was gone,” Drew said. “I had even tried bleaching creams, and noting was getting the red spot off my face until this natural remedy. Aloe Vera live plant meat worked to extract the red.”

She Loves a Good Scrub

Drew swears this enzyme-packed scrub made her pores shrink to practically nothing.

“Obsessed with this brand and they sent me a sample of this scrub. To my surprise, my pores shrank to zip. Zero. Tight. I have slightly noticeable pores around my nose and on my inner cheeks. Gross again! Yay,” Drew said. “I do this scrub 3 times a week and I love it. Try it if this is of interest to you. Happy Sunday to all you out there who love a good available solution!”

Buy It! Juara Radiance Enzyme Scrub, $47; amazon.com

She Believes Beauty Starts from the Inside-Out

Besides beauty products you put on your skin, Drew values what she puts inside of her body too. “Start your Monday or any day off with these two beauty inducing drinkable ways. @8greens has an amazing way to get your vital veggies in and @sakaralife has the most beautiful balancing rose water that tastes like your drinking flowers. Every time I indulge in these good practices, I know I am doing something good for myself, but I also feel like a pretty responsible grown up,” she said.

Buy It! Sakara Beauty Water + Detox Drops, $39; amazon.com and 8G Greens 6-Pack Dietary Supplement, $78; nordstrom.com

She Struggles with Dark Circles

Drew loves her laugh lines and even says she “can’t wait for more,” but when it comes to her under eye circles, the actress admits she needs some help. She’s struggled with finding the right formula that really diminishes the darkness, but finally discovered five favorites that work for her. “I have really dark circles. That’s my problem. I don’t have lines as much as I look the crypt keeper,” she joked. “But dark circles are a problem, because it looks like instead of being impossibly happy throughout my life, I look more like a ghoul who came from the graveyard!”

She added, “The key is to find a more pigmented eye cream. Rarely, but certainly some times, clear has worked. But I often find white tinted and ones with a light pearl or pinky tone. I have a few faves I will share, but wanted to show a regular morning of living my poison.”

Buy It! Juara Miracle Tea Complete Eye Creme, $53; dermstore.com, Caudalie Premier Cru Eye Cream, $99; sephora.com, Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Concentrate Matrix, $69; sephora.com, Clinique Even Better Eyes Dark Circle Corrector, $42; sephora.com and Olay Regenerist Illuminating Eye Cream, $24.99; target.com

She’s Suffered Some Hair Mishaps

Color processing takes a toll on your strands, which Drew’s had some first-hand experience with. “OK when you get older, bleach is hard on the hair! I wanted to lighten up! But what happened was my hair just didn’t respond well this time,” she said.

To bring her hair back to life, Drew turned to celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham for some help. “Watch out for how I took charge and got my solution from @traceycunningham1. As she always saves the day,” Drew said. Her solution: Olaplex 3 treatment,

“Within 3 weeks @olaplex saves me! 20 minutes on clean wet hair! And so quickly my hair is remarkably and clearly better. It’s curling and actually bouncing and looking like hair rather than coughed up bird feathers,” Drew wrote.

Buy It! Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3, $28; sephora.com