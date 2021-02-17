Drew Barrymore Explains Why She's Never Had Plastic Surgery: 'I'm a Highly Addictive Person'

"I've never done anything to my face and I would like to try not to," the star said during an episode of her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show

Drew Barrymore is opening up about cosmetic surgery and why she's embracing an au naturel approach.

While others may turn to injectable wrinkle-reducers or skin-lifting surgeries, Barrymore, 45, explained why she's not going under the knife any time soon.

"I've never done anything to my face and I would like to try not to," the mom of two said during an episode of her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show. "Never say never," she added.

Barrymore went on to say that she didn't want to begin trying cosmetic treatments that would ultimately alter her natural appearance. "The thing that I do care about and I do feel is still relevant to my life is the face. I know myself. I'm a highly addictive person. I do one injection, I'm going to look like Jocelyn Wildenstein by Friday," she said, mentioning the infamous socialite known for her extensive plastic surgery.

"I think because I'm so rebellious that I saw all of that pressure and I saw all of those women torturing themselves to look a certain way and I thought, 'You miserable people.' I just never wanted to be afraid of what life would do to me. I probably went to too many opposite extremes. Now I'm boring and safe and healthy," Barrymore continued.

The actress wishes others could "let go and give in to the ride of life a little bit more."

"We're going to age, things are going to go south, and it's OK, it's a part of life," she shares. "I feel more human and more vulnerable every year of my life but I also know how to appreciate every year more and more too."

Barrymore first revealed her decision to avoid plastic surgery, equating it to doing heroin, during a 2019 interview with Glamour UK. "I feel like they're both very slippery slopes," she shared. "I feel if I try either, I'm going to be dead really soon."

Instead of getting injectable fillers to fix imperfections she may find with her appearance, Barrymore, who started her own cosmetics line Flower Beauty in 2013, relies on the power of makeup.