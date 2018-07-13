Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz Have Makeup-Free Charlie's Angels Reunion on Day Off

Longtime BFFs Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz love a makeup-free moment!

The Charlie’s Angels costars and self-proclaimed “old school sisters” took an early start to the weekend on Friday to have some good old girls’ time on their day off.

While driving out for their “playdate,” Barrymore, 43, snapped a quick selfie with Diaz, 45, in the car that showed off both of their bare-faced, makeup-free skin — without any filter.

In the photo’s caption, Barrymore made sure her fans know that even when she’s not wearing makeup, sun safety is a key component to her beauty routine. “#SUNSCREENALWAYS” she hashtagged the post — in all caps for extra emphasis.

Barrymore and Diaz have been open about their tight-knit bond since forming their friendship on the set of Charlie’s Angels 18 years ago.

“If you’re looking for the best dinner-cooking partner and watching-TV-on-the-couch friend, call her,” Barrymore told Good Housekeeping in 2016. “If someone is in a medical situation, call her! She’s the most loyal, fierce, fun, cozy friend. We have incredible honesty with each other and we work hard on our lives and our friendship.”

Diaz reaffirmed that closeness, saying that she reached out to Barrymore amid news that the actress had split from her husband, Will Kopelman, back in April 2016.

“Everybody pulls the wagons around, you know, our friends, whoever needs us at whatever point in time, even if it’s like something that the public doesn’t know about,” Diaz said at the time. “Internally we’re all going like, ‘Okay, who needs us now?'”