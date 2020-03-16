Drew Barrymore Just Introduced Us to the Hand Moisturizer We All Probably Need Right Now

Image zoom Amazon; Jason Kempin/Getty

If you’ve been washing your hands as much as possible recently in light of the coronavirus outbreak, your skin is likely drying out (a small price to pay for germ-free hands). Luckily, Drew Barrymore found a solution to this common problem, and she shared it with her followers on Instagram.

An avid beauty lover, Barrymore frequently reveals her favorite beauty product finds on social media, and this week’s discovery was Aveeno’s Repairing Cica Hand Mask. It’s basically a face mask for your hands that goes on with gloves in order to let the moisturizing formula sink into the skin.

In a video, Barrymore wears the gloves while cleaning up around the house in a genius bout of multitasking. Not only does she disinfect and sanitize her home without exposing her hands to chemicals or grime, but she’s also doing a beauty treatment in the process.

“Clean and moisturized,” Barrymore declared after removing the gloves and rubbing in a bit of excess moisturizer.

The gloves contain a repairing hand mask enriched with shea butter and prebiotic oat to soothe and nourish dry skin. Its formula is also free of parabens and fragrances, so it’s gentle enough for sensitive skin.

To use the mask, start by washing and drying your hands. Then, put one glove on each hand and wear them for at least 10 minutes. While you wait for the mask to work its magic, you can do just about anything — whether that’s doing the dishes or relaxing on the couch. After you take them off to reveal soft, smooth hands, massage any remaining product into the skin until it’s fully absorbed. It’s a great way to enjoy a deep moisturizing treatment right at home.

You can grab the celebrity-approved hand mask from Walmart for just $15.

