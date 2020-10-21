WATCH: Drew Barrymore Shoots Off Confetti as She Announces Flower Beauty's CVS Launch

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Flower Beauty is coming to CVS — and no one is more hyped than founder Drew Barrymore!

In a video clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the actress, 45, can hardly contain her excitement as she announces the brand’s largest retail expansion to date and shoots off a mini confetti cannon: “This is the most exciting thing that’s happen to Flower Beauty in [the] decade that we’ve been around!” Barrymore says.

Flower Beauty will officially roll out in over 3,000 CVS storefronts across the country and on cvs.com on Thursday, Oct. 22. The launch coincides with National Color Day (an annual reminder to appreciate colors and their influence on our mood and behavior), as it aligns with Flower Beauty's mission to develop products that "spark joy, play and creativity."

Aside from Flower Beauty CVS exclusives — including existing favorites like the Perfect Pout Moisturizing Lipstick and new products like a creamy multitasking pencil called the Scribble Stick — the retail partnership also includes a three-part nationwide campaign to "bring color and, hopefully, a little joy to all," according to the Flower Beauty press release.

The first element of the partnership is a reimagined version of CVS' iconic shopping bag. The colorful tote, available for one day while supplies last at select CVS locations, perfectly embodies the fun-loving beauty brand and Barrymore's famous bubbly personality.

CVS and Flower Beauty Giving will also be giving away 1,000 colorful Flower Beauty products to consumers via flowerbeauty.com and surprising customers with a colorful art installation at an undisclosed CVS store in New York City.

"It is happening!" an eager Barrymore says in the video clip, "I'm so excited to make this announcement!"

The big news comes amid another major milestone in the star's career: launching a talk show!

Before the premiere, the actress and beauty mogul told PEOPLE exclusively that she is excited "to be in a job where I don't have to play a character. I just get to be myself."

"But I still have to prove myself. And I love that. If we come at this as students, I think that’s kind of the right tone for me, because I tend to also shy away from soapboxes or know-it-alls," she added. "I know everything is a work in progress, for me at least."

Barrymore, whose rise from child star has been well-documented in the media, hopes to incorporate some of her life lessons into the show as well — to a degree.