Drew Barrymore Wore a Breezy Dress with the Pretty Print That Appears Everywhere This Time of Year

Florals just make sense for most warm-weather occasions — first and foremost being weddings. The not-so-groundbreaking print is perfect for wedding guest dresses because it exudes romance and cheer. It's metaphorically complementary to the theme of the day because like flowers, love is quite literally blooming. The dreamy botanical pattern is also a fun choice for grad parties, backyard barbeques, tropical vacations, and pretty much any other occasion — the possibilities are endless!