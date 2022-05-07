Drew Barrymore Wore a Breezy Dress with the Pretty Print That Appears Everywhere This Time of Year
Photo Credit: Gotham/GC Images
We all know the saying: "April showers bring May flowers." Blooms aside, it happens to be pretty accurate when it comes to fashion, too. As cold and dreary days begin to magically get warmer, pretty floral prints start appearing all over every article of clothing imaginable — namely, dresses. Drew Barrymore is proving that to be true.
The actress and talk show host, 47, attended the Variety Power of Women event on Thursday in New York City. She was photographed wearing a pink and green floral maxi dress from designer Giambattista Valli with hot pink pointed-toe pumps and a blush clamshell clutch.
We haven't been able to stop thinking about her show-stopping dress, from its flowy silhouette to its flutter sleeves to the stunning watercolor-esque design that looks like something from a Monet painting. Hence, our need for some fresh florals for summer.
Florals just make sense for most warm-weather occasions — first and foremost being weddings. The not-so-groundbreaking print is perfect for wedding guest dresses because it exudes romance and cheer. It's metaphorically complementary to the theme of the day because like flowers, love is quite literally blooming. The dreamy botanical pattern is also a fun choice for grad parties, backyard barbeques, tropical vacations, and pretty much any other occasion — the possibilities are endless!
Barrymore's latest look is your sign to freshen up your floral dress rotation with a few new options. Since hers is almost out of stock in every size and costs a cool $4,800, we browsed around for some similar budget-friendly styles.
This highly reviewed $35 wrap dress from Amazon is a must-have for weddings with a casual dress code or any other relaxed summer soirée. For nuptials that request semi-formal or cocktail attire, we suggest this breezy asymmetrical number that comes in four different floral patterns or this ruffled cold-shoulder option that's only $80.
Leave it to Drew Barrymore to remind us of a dress that has endless use in our closets. Keep scrolling to shop floral dresses inspired by her latest look.
Get the Look:
Buy It! Zesica Floral Printed Wrap V-Neck Midi Dress, $34.99 with coupon (orig. $37.99); amazon.com
Buy It! PrettyGarden Summer Floral Maxi Dresses, $40.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Lulus Rite of Spring Green Floral Print Cold Shoulder Wrap Dress, $78; lulus.com
Buy It! Lulus Fleur-tation Green Floral Print Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress, $79; lulus.com
Buy It! ASTR the Label Keepsake Dress, $128; revolve.com
Buy It! Bardot Fauna Midi Dress, $149; bloomingdales.com
Buy It! Faithfull the Brand Bellavista Midi Dress, $199; revolve.com
Buy It! ASTR the Label Floral Print Dress, $89; nordstrom.com
