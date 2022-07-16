Amazon's Best-Selling 'Sleek and Simple' Tote Bag with 31,000+ Perfect Ratings Is as Little as $9 Right Now
Finding a bag that can hold your daily essentials is tricky enough — and finding a handbag that's functional yet stylish can be like finding a needle in a haystack.
But leave it to Amazon shoppers to always uncover a hidden gem, and the "roomy" bag is currently marked down, with prices starting at just $9 depending on which color you choose.
The Dreubea Faux Leather Tote Bag has snagged the top spot on Amazon's best-seller list for women's tote handbags for good reason. It measures 17.3 inches tall by 11.8 inches wide with a 4-inch depth — plenty of room for stowing away a tablet, phone, makeup, and other on-the-go essentials. It also has a large interior pocket as well as a small side pocket, and two "sturdy" straps that aren't too wide. Its minimalist design features one tassel and a discreet magnetic closure.
Its faux leather material "looks more expensive than it is," many satisfied shoppers have shared. While it's not quite as structured as other totes, it's "lightweight" and makes for a great everyday purse, ideal for commuting — one reviewer said she uses the tote that she's "so happy" she bought as a work bag that even holds her lunch and a water bottle.
Right now, the "sleek and simple" tote bags are on sale, ranging in discounts from 50 to 70 percent off. There are dozens of hues to pick from too, including classic neutrals like gray and beige, a summer-perfect matcha green, and (seriously!) almost every color in between. One thrilled five-star reviewer shared they "bought six of these, yes six," and added, "I cannot say how much I love them and how excited I am to finally carry a bag again for the first time in years!"
With more than 31,000 five-star ratings, this tote is a great find and it's not hard to see why customers love the bag so much, they've bought multiples of it. The only downside may be having to choose which color to buy while the bag is on sale.
