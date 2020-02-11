This Work-Perfect Tote Has 1,700 Five-Star Reviews and Comes in 50 Different Colors

Image zoom Amazon

When it comes to work essentials, a tote bag should be at the top of your list — it’s the one piece you’ll use every single day. But that only makes choosing your go-to that much harder. Lucky for us, Amazon shoppers have discovered a perfect affordable carryall. Spoiler: It’ll cost you less than $20!

Crafted from a soft faux leather, the Dreubea tote bag is casual but still put-together enough to style with all of your office attire. The tote’s soft leather top-handles allow it to be carried in the crook of your arm or slung over your shoulder. But what really makes this a “great versatile tote,” in the eyes of Amazon shoppers, is how lightweight and easy it is to carry. It’s spacious enough to hold all of your belongings, but not so overly bulky that it will strain your shoulder. Plus, there’s a single interior pocket to organize your smaller items and a convenient magnetic closure to ensure their safety.

With more than 1,700 five-star reviews, the Dreubea bag has earned the number one spot on the best-sellers list in women’s tote handbags. “I get so many compliments with this bag,” one shopper wrote. “It’s very thin and lightweight, but holds much more than it looks like it should. It comes in so many colors, I’ll be buying more!”

Buy It! Women’s Soft Faux Leather Tote Shoulder Bag, $15.09; amazon.com

You can snag the Dreubea tote in (drumroll, please) 50 different colors, including neutrals like black, beige, and brown, as well as more vibrant hues like red, pink, and orange. And we happen to think the cognac version is a great dupe for Meghan Markle’s beloved Everlane Day Market Tote. Prices vary based on the color you choose, but you won’t pay more than $16 for one.

But don’t let the price tag fool you, because customers say it is truly a quality bag. “I really doubted I could buy a quality bag for this price on Amazon, but when it arrived, I was totally proven wrong,” another wrote. “It looks like I spent much more than $16. Highly recommend! You cannot go wrong for this price.”

It’s so inexpensive, you could buy one for every day of the work week and still spend less than $100. But in case you need just one more reason to add a few of these totes to your shopping cart, read this review: “You know when you spend a lot of money on a purse and you get compliments and it totally validates the money you spent? Multiply those comments by 10, and that’s what I got with this purse for under $20. I’m at the point now where I’m going to order more colors and not feel guilty.”

