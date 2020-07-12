These 5 Best-Selling Amazon Dresses All Have Pockets — and They’re All Under $35

Women everywhere love a dress with roomy pockets. Celebs wear them on the red carpet, influencers sport them on Instagram, and heck, even the Queen of England has been photographed striking a pose with her hands in her dress pockets. And thankfully for fans everywhere, there are tons of options that are both stylish and affordable.

In fact, dozens of dresses at the top of Amazon’s best-sellers chart come with pockets, including several that have racked up thousands of five-star reviews. Shoppers can snag all types — t-shirt dresses, maxi dresses, short party dresses — that feature a discrete pocket that’s perfect for carrying essentials like your phone, wallet, and car keys. And here’s the best part: Many are going for $35 or less.

Amazon Best-Selling Dresses With Pockets:

While there are tons of retailers that offer dresses with the sought-after feature, Amazon is currently a hot spot for the style. A quick search in its women’s fashion department reveals that there are over 10,000 dresses with pockets. And though that may feel a bit overwhelming to sort through, we found five of the most reviewed dresses to make your shopping a bit easier.

The retailer’s second best-selling dress overall at the moment, a short sleeve empire waist frock from DB Moon, is a casual style with pockets that’s perfect for throwing on when temperatures rise. The airy dress features a touch of spandex, making it a bit stretchy and very comfortable for hanging out around the house, running errands, or wearing as a coverup at the pool. The style, which has earned over 2,500 five-star reviews, is currently offered in 25 colors and prints.

A similar dress that also features an empire waist and pockets is the sleeveless racerback maxi dress from Grecerelle. The longer piece comes in 35 colors and patterns, including a bright purple hue and a pretty sunflower print. The equally versatile style can be worn just about anywhere, and this one has received five-star reviews from over 6,200 shoppers. Maxi dress fans will also love Grecerelle’s flowy short-sleeve number.

There are so many more inexpensive options to choose from in both our list below and over on Amazon, so go ahead and start your shopping. The sooner you snag one of these Prime-eligible dresses, the sooner you’ll be able to enjoy those convenient pockets.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! DB Moon Women’s Short Sleeve Empire Waist Dress, $32.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Grecerelle Women’s Loose Short Sleeve Split Maxi Dress, $28.99 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Korsis Women’s Short Sleeve Swing T-Shirt Dress, $25.10; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Grecerelle Women’s Sleeveless Racerback Maxi Dress, $28.99 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Ouges Women’s Short Sleeve V-Neck Party Dress, $28.99; amazon.com