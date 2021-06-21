All of These Trendy Summer Dresses Are on Sale for Under $30 During Amazon Prime Day
This past weekend marked the official start of summer, making Amazon Prime Day the perfect time to stock up on warm weather fashion essentials. Luckily, the massive two-day sale is stocked with tons of breezy sundresses, and we found the 10 best ones for under $30.
From sleeveless swing dresses to fit-and-flare minis to flowing maxis, the Prime Day fashion sale has dress options for every style and occasion. Keep scrolling through to check out the 10 best Amazon summer dresses on sale for under $30 during Prime Day 2021.
Shop Amazon Dresses Under $30
- 28 Palms Tropical Print Lightweight Sleeveless Shift Dress, $15.30 (orig. $20.90)
- Wild Meadow Knit Tank Swing Dress, $15.92 (orig. $19.90)
- Wild Meadow Printed T-Shirt Dress, $15.92 (orig. $19.90)
- Find. Rib Jersey Form-Fitting Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress, $19 (orig. $26.46)
- Wild Meadow Spaghetti Strap Easy Printed Dress, $18.32 (orig. $22.90)
- Lark & Ro Short-Sleeve Fixed Wrap Dress, $19.90 (orig. $23.20)
- Daily Ritual Jersey Short-Sleeve Empire-Waist Maxi Dress, $21.60 (orig. $30.90)
- 28 Palms Tropical Print Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $23.40 (orig. $39)
- The Drop Sonia Scoop-Neck Fitted Bodycon Mini Tank Dress, $23.92 (orig. $29.90)
- Find. Asymmetric Midi Floral Dress, $24.80 (orig. $32.49)
For the days when the temperature is simply too hot to bear, this Wild Meadow tank swing dress is the ideal outfit. It's made from a soft and stretchy blend of rayon and spandex in a drapey silhouette that will let air flow through and keep you cool. You can choose from six colors and patterns, including everything from solid black and gray to pink tie dye and hot coral.
"Nice, smooth jersey fabric; very flowy and soft," one reviewer wrote. "[It's] very comfortable! It's got a shape to it and isn't tent-like, but is very breezy with no clinging anywhere."
Buy It! Wild Meadow Knit Tank Swing Dress, $15.92 (orig. $19.90); amazon.com
If you prefer a fit-and-flare shape in that same rayon and spandex fabric, this Wild Meadow spaghetti strap dress is the one for you. It has a V-neckline and is fitted through the chest before flaring out at the waist. You can choose from five summery prints and sizes XXS through XXL.
"The material is SO soft, comfy, [and] flattering," a shopper said. "Adorable with a jean jacket, but cute by itself as well. Definitely recommend for a cute spring/summer dress."
Buy It! Wild Meadow Spaghetti Strap Easy Printed Dress, $18.32 (orig. $22.90); amazon.com
And for the maxi lovers out there, this off-the-shoulder printed dress screams summertime living. It's made from a blend of viscose and elastane, has a ruffle that covers the torso, and has a cinched waist for a flattering fit. The dress comes in 13 floral patterns in a wide range of colors.
"This dress is so very pretty, fits as expected, and I love the way that the material drapes on my skin," a reviewer wrote. "It is so soft and cool to the touch. It is perfect for summertime wear, and the high quality of the material makes me feel that it is an excellent value for your money."
Buy It! 28 Palms Tropical Print Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $23.40 (orig. $39); amazon.com
Before Prime Day ends tomorrow night, be sure to take advantage of these incredible summer dress deals and shop the entire Prime Day 2021 fashion sale here.
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals
- These 3 Top-Rated Robot Vacuums Are Up to 43% Off During Prime Day - Including One for $230 Less
- All of These Trendy Summer Dresses Are on Sale for Under $30 During Amazon Prime Day
- All the Best Patio Furniture Sales for Amazon Prime Day - Starting at $38
- These Trending Prime Day Tech Deals Will Be Gone Before You Know It