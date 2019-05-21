Dressbarn Is Closing All 650 of Its Stores After More Than 50 Years in Business

Image zoom Getty

Another iconic retailer is going under.

Dressbarn, which has been a household name since its inception in 1962, announced it will be closing all 650 of its stores as its parent company, Ascena Retail Group, plans to focus on other brands it owns, including Maurices, Justice, Catherines, Lane Bryant, Ann Taylor and Loft. The affordable women’s clothing retailer has been struggling to grow sales and keep up with retail competitors including Amazon and Target.

“This decision was difficult, but necessary, as the Dressbarn chain has not been operating at an acceptable level of profitability in today’s retail environment,” Dressbarn Chief Financial Officer Steven Taylor said in a press release statement.

No official timeline has been given for the closings, and the brick-and-mortar locations and e-commerce site will continue to operate as normal for the time being.

“During the wind down process, we will continue to provide our customers with the same great experience both in-store and online, offering them even better deals and value. We will work to assist our associates through the transition and maintain existing relationships with our vendors, suppliers, and other key stakeholders through this process,” Taylor said.

In a letter to Dressbarn customers on its website, CEO Gary Muto encouraged customers to continue shopping.

“There are no changes to our current return, refund, or gift card policies or our loyalty rewards programs,” he said. “We invite you to shop with us and stock up before we close our doors. We are still offering the same great customer experience, with even better deals and value.”