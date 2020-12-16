Even Michiganders Are ‘In Love’ with These Comfortable Snow Boots for Blistering Cold Weather
Sturdy winter boots can make all the difference if you live in a place where snow, sleet, and slush are regular occurrences. Instead of falling flat on your face in a slippery snow bank, you can stride confidently through a winter wonderland. That’s exactly what hundreds of Amazon shoppers are doing in the Dream Pairs Mid Calf Winter Snow Boots, which have slip-resistant soles that’ll keep those clumsy moments to a minimum.
The best-selling snow boots are available in seven color combinations (including black, gray, and beige), and some of them feature bright white laces. Each pair has a soft faux-fur lining that’ll keep you cozy, durable rubber soles for improved traction, and a water-resistant construction for braving rain and snow days alike. In addition, you can secure the fit by using the adjustable buckle straps and front laces.
Buy It! Dream Pairs Mid Calf Winter Snow Boots, $39.99-$58.99; amazon.com
With a .75-inch heel height, the snow boots are designed to keep your feet comfortably warm and dry even when you’re walking long distances. Sure enough, Amazon shoppers are putting the boots to the test by wearing them extensively on cold-weather days. One reviewer walked 11 miles in them on a rainy day trip to Disneyland, noting that “21,000 steps later, these boots still look like they’re fresh out of the box.” Other happy customers are taking to the hiking trails in the popular boots, and mentioning in their reviews how well the shoes hold up in heavy snow and ice.
A good litmus test for the quality of a pair of boots is getting the opinions of people who live in states where terms like “polar vortex” and “snow tornado” are part of the local vocabulary. Three such states are Michigan, Minnesota, and Alaska — and Amazon reviewers from each of these locations have left glowing reviews of the Dream Pairs Snow Boots saying they’re “in love.”
“Michigander-approved,” one reviewer wrote. “We have had single-digit temperatures and loads of snow dumped on us here in Michigan. These boots are warm and keep the moisture out. They are cute, too! For the price, I am highly satisfied. I haven’t felt my feet slip on the ice wearing these.”
For those gearing up for a long, cold winter, the Dream Pairs Mid Calf Winter Snow Boots are a great buy. Pick them up now so that the next time it rains or snows, you’ll be completely prepared.