Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Love How Cute and Comfy These Stretchy $17 Sandals Are
We may be halfway through summer, but if you're still on the hunt for a cute and comfy pair of sandals, Amazon shoppers may have found just what you're looking for. Thousands of them have given the Dream Pairs Ankle Strap Sandals their seal of approval, and some of them love the summer-ready shoes so much they've dubbed them the "best sandals ever."
The cute sandals feature a leather-covered footbed that's super soft on your feet and a non-slip rubber sole that provides excellent traction. The straps are made from elastic, so they will stretch and mold to your feet, and they criss-cross at the ankle to provide ample support and prevent your feet from slipping out.
Not only do shoppers love how comfortable the flat sandals are to walk in, but they also can't stop talking about how versatile they are. The sleek minimal design pairs perfectly well with everything from casual jeans to pretty summer dresses. And many reviewers say the sandals are the perfect beach shoe, as you can easily slip them on and off.
"I broke down and got five — yes, five! - pairs of these sandals, and I LOVE them," raved one shopper. "They are so comfy, so cute, and now I have shoes for almost every color I wear. They're perfect and I will 100 percent buy more when they somehow get inevitably ruined with two puppies in the house."
"Okay Amazon reviews have me skeptical nowadays but this right here is one of the most comfortable AND cute/stylish sandals I've ever owned," wrote another. "I joked to my boyfriend these will be my fashionable alternative to the Birkenstocks I wear all the time. I have very arched feet that run wide, so I have no idea what sorcery is in these but I've walked hours in them with no sign of discomfort. Going to need more colors."
The strappy sandals come in 14 different colors and can be yours for as little as $17, depending on which option you choose. With a style this cute and a price point so low, it's easy to see why customers are buying multiple pairs at a time. Shop a pair (or two or three) for yourself below.