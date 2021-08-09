Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Love How Cute and Comfy These Stretchy $17 Sandals Are

"Okay Amazon reviews have me skeptical nowadays but this right here is one of the most comfortable AND cute/stylish sandals I've ever owned," wrote another. "I joked to my boyfriend these will be my fashionable alternative to the Birkenstocks I wear all the time. I have very arched feet that run wide, so I have no idea what sorcery is in these but I've walked hours in them with no sign of discomfort. Going to need more colors."