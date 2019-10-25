Image zoom

With nearly eight million Instagram followers and three fashion brands under her belt (including Mint Swim and Beige & Coco), Draya Michele aims to keep her style feeling fresh – which is why her next design endeavor falls in line with her mission. As the first long-term collaborator with Revolve’s sister brand, superdown, Michele is helping to pioneer a new brand and bring affordable fashion to her booming empire.

“My inspiration comes from everywhere — from high-fashion runway shows and street culture to vintage stores and iconic eras in fashion to social media and everyday life,” Michele tells PEOPLE exclusively.

The influencer looks to other powerhouse designers for inspiration as well. “Victoria Beckham has always been the holy grail for me,” Michelle adds. “I love her style and the evolution of her career and how she was able to reinvent herself as a fashion icon.”

Michele, who describes her style as “empowered, playful and sexy,” curates a mix of high-end designs (like pieces from Beckham’s eponymous line) and to fast fashion favorites in her wardrobe.

“My closest is a mix of staples and designer pieces that I’ve purchased and love, and apparel that I’ve designed for my labels over the years. I have a lot of clothing from brands that I work with which I display on a separate rack so I know what I need to shoot in for branded content posts.”

Scroll on to shop Michele’s top five pieces from her collection available at superdown.com and Revolve.com.

Image zoom Superdown

The ultimate date night dress

“The perfect wrap dress is a versatile style that compliments every body type. I designed our Expensive Date dress enhancing the classic with hot pink sequins – style with a knee-high boot or over a white button-down shirt for a cool daytime look.”

Buy It! super down x Draya Michele Expensive Date Dress, $74; superdown.com

Image zoom Superdown

Edgy on the top

“I’m loving leather-look pieces for fall and winter – our vegan leather I’m Outside top is a great transitional piece adopting the trend at an affordable price. Pair it with our Stallion Pant or your favorite trousers for an edgy party look you can dance in all night.

Buy It! super down x Draya Michele I’m Outside Top, $52; superdown.com

Image zoom Superdown

The everyday pant

“The Stallion Pant is a wardrobe staple. They’re high waisted with a lot of stretch and are cut to compliment different body types – as someone with a curvy body, this was something that was important to me while building the collection. You can wear them with a button-down blouse and classic pump for an elevated daytime look or pair them with our vegan-leather crop top for a night out.”

Buy It! super down x Draya Michele Stallion Pant, $72; revolve.com

Image zoom Superdown

For sparkle and shine

“I wanted to create pieces with sequins and sparkles that elevate everyday looks. You don’t have to save these styles for special occasions and holiday parties – pair with straight leg denim for a playful and romantic outfit, anytime.”

Buy It! super down x Draya Michele Champagne Bubbles Top, $48 revolve.com

Image zoom Superdown

The GNO dress

“This is the ultimate club dress for the superdown girl, the life of the party – sexy, vibrant and fun. I love curve-hugging, stretchy material that flatters the body and celebrates the feminine shape. Just throw on a strappy heel and you’re ready.”

Buy It! super down x Draya Michele Icing on the Cake Dress; $82; revolve.com