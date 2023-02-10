Reese Witherspoon Tells Us Which Draper James Pieces She's Loving Right Now

Is there anything Reese Witherspoon can't do?

The Oscar-winning actress created Draper James (a clothing line named after her grandparents, Dorothea Draper and William James Witherspoon) in 2013, founded the production company Hello Sunshine in 2016, and continues to put women's stories at the forefront of the entertainment industry, with a new rom-com called Your Place or Mine set to release on February 10. It's safe to say that she is one busy woman (she even wrote a children's book titled Busy Betty) — but she made time to tell PEOPLE about Draper James' new activewear line, Draper James Sport.

"Staying active is a big part of my daily routine, and I know it is for Draper James fans, too," Reese Witherspoon exclusively tells PEOPLE. "It's why I'm so excited to introduce Draper James Sport activewear to the collection this year and be able to offer our customers more options to wear during their daily walks, yoga classes, pickleball games, and all the other ways they keep active every day."

Witherspoon created Draper James to honor her Southern upbringing while offering quality, buildable wardrobe items that are fun to wear. Draper James now has four locations, multiple clever collaborations (including the most recent one with Bala), an accessible line at Kohl's, and now, an activewear line.

As a fellow Tennessean, I love stopping in the flagship Draper James store in Nashville, and not just because they fawn over my tiny dog, but because the floral prints and What Would Dolly Do merchandise instantly lift my mood. Draper James is truly Southern charm at its best. "Draper James is a brand that is very comfortably rooted in its own identity," says head of design Kathryn Sukey, adding that the brand's aesthetic is joyful, colorful, and optimistic (if that wasn't obvious). I wasn't sure how the brand was going to put a Southern spin on activewear, but the gingham print and matching floral sets scream Draper James. All of the Draper James Sport pieces are fun and timeless, and the quality remains top-notch.

"Staying true to our brand mission of delivering products to customers that look good and feel good, so they can go out into the world and do good, the Draper James Sport line was intentionally designed for great fit and comfort, with the iconic, Southern-inspired prints Draper James is known for," says Witherspoon.

Read on for Witherspoon's favorite Draper James pieces right now, as well as our reviews of the Draper James Sport line.