Reese Witherspoon Tells Us Which Draper James Pieces She's Loving Right Now

Is there anything Reese Witherspoon can't do? The Oscar-winning actress created Draper James (a clothing line named after her grandparents, Dorothea Draper and William James Witherspoon) in 2013, founded the production company Hello Sunshine in 2016, and continues to put women's stories at the forefront of the entertainment industry, with a new rom-com called Your Place or Mine set to release on February 10. It's safe to say that she is one busy woman (she even wrote a children's book titled Busy Betty) — but she made time to tell PEOPLE about Draper James' new activewear line, Draper James Sport. "Staying active is a big part of my daily routine, and I know it is for Draper James fans, too," Reese Witherspoon exclusively tells PEOPLE. "It's why I'm so excited to introduce Draper James Sport activewear to the collection this year and be able to offer our customers more options to wear during their daily walks, yoga classes, pickleball games, and all the other ways they keep active every day." Witherspoon created Draper James to honor her Southern upbringing while offering quality, buildable wardrobe items that are fun to wear. Draper James now has four locations, multiple clever collaborations (including the most recent one with Bala), an accessible line at Kohl's, and now, an activewear line. As a fellow Tennessean, I love stopping in the flagship Draper James store in Nashville, and not just because they fawn over my tiny dog, but because the floral prints and What Would Dolly Do merchandise instantly lift my mood. Draper James is truly Southern charm at its best. "Draper James is a brand that is very comfortably rooted in its own identity," says head of design Kathryn Sukey, adding that the brand's aesthetic is joyful, colorful, and optimistic (if that wasn't obvious). I wasn't sure how the brand was going to put a Southern spin on activewear, but the gingham print and matching floral sets scream Draper James. All of the Draper James Sport pieces are fun and timeless, and the quality remains top-notch. "Staying true to our brand mission of delivering products to customers that look good and feel good, so they can go out into the world and do good, the Draper James Sport line was intentionally designed for great fit and comfort, with the iconic, Southern-inspired prints Draper James is known for," says Witherspoon. Read on for Witherspoon's favorite Draper James pieces right now, as well as our reviews of the Draper James Sport line. Sports Bra in Navy Gingham Draper James Buy It! $65; draperjames.com It really doesn't get much more "Draper James" than this navy gingham sports bra. It's a known Witherspoon favorite, and she's posted pictures working out while wearing this piece with other coordinating Draper James Sport pieces like these panel leggings and this navy warm-up jacket. Love the gingham print, but want to Elle Woods-ify it? Try this fun and supportive sports bra in pink. Price at time of publish: $65 Size(s): XS-XXL | Color: Navy gingham | Material: 74% nylon, 26% spandex Natalie Sweatshirt in Navy Gingham Draper James Buy It! $49; draperjames.com Complete the look with a gingham baseball cap or a coordinating sweatshirt, both favorites of Witherspoon. The Natalie sweatshirt can do it all: Throw it over your workout gear for an extra layer or pair it with jeans for an easy outfit for school pick-up or errand-running. Price at time of publish: $49 (orig. $74) Size(s): XS-3X | Color: Navy gingham | Material: 100% cotton Leggings in Allover Ditsy Floral Draper James Buy It! $95; draperjames.com These ditsy floral leggings are another favorite of Witherspoon's, and it's easy to see why. The tiny flowers remind us of vintage floral patterns on our grandmother's tea towels, but the vibrant colors bring the pattern into 2023. The sculpting material and thigh pockets for our cellphones and keys are the icing on the cake. Pair these with the matching sports bra and warm-up jacket for a truly show-stopping look. Price at time of publish: $95 Size(s): XS-3X| Color: Ditsy floral | Material: 74% nylon, 26% spandex Awning Stripe Stainless Steel Water Bottle Draper James Buy It! $19; draperjames.com A Witherspoon pick for less than $20? We'll take five. This stainless steel water bottle boasts the Draper James classic blue and white stripe, and it's insulated, so it will keep your preferred beverage hot or cold. It's also dishwasher safe, which is great for all of us busybodies. Price at time of publish: $19 (orig. $35) Size: One Size| Color: Blue and white | Material: Stainless steel Kelsea Sweatshirt in Awning Stripe Draper James Buy It! $49; draperjames.com We weren't kidding when we said the blue and white stripe is a Draper James classic. Witherspoon shared that this striped drop-shoulder sweatshirt is another one that she's loving right now. It's a great, affordable option that can double as a warm layer for evening walks or a fun top for a casual lunch with friends. Price at time of publish: $49 (orig. $74) Size: XS-3X | Color: Blue and white | Material: 100% cotton Pink Gingham Bike Shorts Draper James Buy It! $75; draperjames.com Draper James sent over a pink gingham activewear set for me to try, and I'm not exaggerating: These bike shorts blew my mind. The fabric strikes the perfect balance between not-too-thick and not-too-thin. The print is obviously adorable, but the fit is what impressed me the most. Bike shorts don't always look amazing on me because sometimes they cut into my leg in an awkward place (you know what I'm talking about), but these bike shorts are different. The fit is a little roomier at the bottom, and when I tried them on with the matching sports bra, I couldn't believe how perfectly the set fit me. And that custom-fit feeling is not a coincidence. "We spent a year developing this line and wear-tested each and every piece until it was perfect," says Sukey. She adds that they were hyper-focused on making sure the leggings and bike shorts stay in place. When I wore the pink gingham matching set to my Brooklyn pilates class, I felt like a pink peony in a sea of black fitness apparel, and I couldn't wipe the smile off my face. I felt great, and it also felt like I had a little piece of home with me, too. Price at time of publish: $75 Size: XS-3X | Color: Pink gingham | Material: 74% nylon, 26% spandex Draper James x Bala Bangles Weights Draper James Buy It! $60; draperjames.com Draper James teamed up with Bala to create these perfectly-Southern wearable weights, and we (and Witherspoon) are obsessed. This limited edition set is made of two one-pound silicone weights and comes with a zippered case for easy storage. Strap these on your wrists or ankles to challenge yourself during a workout, or wear them while walking around the neighborhood to build your endurance. Price at time of publish: $60 Size: One Size | Color: Blue and white | Material: Steel and silicone Linda Pajama Set in Polka Dot Draper James Buy It! $68; draperjames.com Now that your workout gear is covered, it's time to relax. And there's no better way to enjoy an end-of-the-day rom-com than these pink polka dot ones from Draper James. It's impossible to know an item's softness when you're online shopping, but take our word for it: These pajamas (and all of the coordinating patterns and styles) are so lightweight and silky-soft, you'll never want to wear anything else around the house. It's no surprise that the brand's pajamas are some of its best-sellers as well as a top pick from Witherspoon. Price at time of publish: $68 Size: XS-3X | Color: Pink | Material: 93% polyester, 7% spandex Maren Midi Dress in Wildflower Bouquet Draper James Buy It! $150; draperjames.com If there's one thing Draper James does extremely well (besides releasing new relevant lines and making silky-soft PJs), it's bringing fun and optimistic floral prints to life, and this spring midi dress has us swooning. If long dresses aren't your thing, the same colorful pattern is also available in this babydoll dress (with extended sizing). "We build our palettes and print language specifically to go further in your wardrobe," says Sukey. "A cool field jacket originally from Fall 2019 can effortlessly top a pretty dress from Spring 2023." She adds that Draper James fans know they can count on quality mix-and-match pieces, year after year. Price at time of publish: $150 Size: XS-XXL | Color: Wildflower bouquet | Material: 100% polyester The 10 Best Red Lipsticks PEOPLE Tested Denim Field Jacket in Medium Wash Draper James Buy It! $150; draperjames.com Speaking of field jackets, Witherspoon shares on the Draper James site that this denim jacket is one of her top picks. Having seen (and felt) this one in person, we can say with confidence that this is a quality, soft denim jacket that will quickly become a staple in your wardrobe. Price at time of publish: $150 Size(s): XS-XXL| Color: Medium wash| Material: 97% cotton, 3% spandex The 25 Best Jeans for Curvy Women Heart Bow Drop Earrings Draper James Buy It! $45; draperjames.com Draper James doesn't just make pretty clothes and sculpting activewear. The site is full of adorable shoes, stationery, books, accessories, and jewelry. These drop earrings are another new highlight from Reese's Picks. They're a charming accessory to add to any outfit, and for under $50, we think they're a steal. Price at time of publish: $45 Size(s): 0.75 x 0.8 inches | Color: Purple and gold | Material: 12K gold-plated brass What Would Dolly Do Rainbow T-Shirt Draper James Buy It! $35; draperjames.com Like any good Tennessean, Witherspoon is a loud and proud fan of Dolly Parton, so it's only fitting that Draper James has an entire section of the site called The Dolly Shop. It's packed with WWDD beaded bracelets and rainbow coffee mugs, and a quick browse through the merchandise will definitely have you feeling sunnier. I mean, there's even children's WWDD clothing. Price at time of publish: $35 Size(s): XS-3X | Color: White | Material: 100% cotton 36 Gifts for Every Dolly Parton Lover In Your Life Sang My Heart Out in Nashville T-Shirt Draper James Buy It! $35; draperjames.com It's no secret that Nashville is a top destination for bachelorette parties and girls' weekend trips, and Draper James has a specially curated section of the site for you and your girls to commemorate your time together. There's everything from a $10 enamel pin to a Nashville Music Club sweatshirt (and even a Nashville umbrella), so you're sure to find something for even the pickiest ones in your friend group. Price at time of publish: $45 Size(s): XS-3X | Color: White | Material: 100% cotton Tie Scarf Scrunchie in Wildflower Bouquet Draper James Buy It! $20; draperjames.com I mean, come on, we're adding this to our cart immediately. Tie scarf scrunchies are a unique way to bring an outfit together or add a pop of color to an otherwise-neutral ensemble. If you're more of a headband girl, Draper James has you covered with a colorful knot headband, too. Price at time of publish: $20 Size(s): One Size | Color: Wildflower bouquet | Material: 100% polyester Draper James FAQs What's next for Draper James? Draper James is planning to launch a swimwear line in the spring of 2023. We've seen a sneak peek, and can confirm: It's so fun and so Draper James. It will definitely get you in the spirit for some sunshine and a good beach read, which Witherspoon knows a little something about. Before the swimwear launch, there are some more colorful clothing designs in the works. Sukey shares that her favorite look for spring is a head-turning pink plaid suit. "We designed the perfect suit that looks tailored and sharp but is made from a retro-inspired knit suiting material that we developed exclusively for the look," she says. Why did Reese Witherspoon start Draper James? "Reese started the brand to fill a space in the retail landscape that was true to her personality, was a joy to wear, and was never over-designed or overly complicated," says Sukey. Draper James is named after Witherspoon's grandparents, Dorothea Draper and William James Witherspoon, and the timeless but fun pieces are a nod to her Southern upbringing. What is Draper James return policy? Draper James has a 20-day return policy, and items must be in original condition with tags attached. You can read more about the specifics and how to make a return to Draper James here. Take Our Word For It Erin Johnson is a senior commerce editor at PEOPLE, who specializes in testing and reviewing the best products available for your home, wardrobe, and wherever life may take you. You can find more of her work on Real Simple, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, and Southern Living. For this piece, she tested new items from the Draper James Sport line, visited the Nashville flagship store (as if she needed an excuse), and drew from her experience wearing Draper James clothing throughout the years. Reese Witherspoon and Draper James Head of Design Katheryn Sukey also shared their favorite picks as well as insight on the brand.