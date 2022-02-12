Reese Witherspoon's Fashion Line Just Collaborated with the Comfy Shoe Brand She Grew Up Wearing
February can feel like one of the longest months of the year, even though in reality it's the shortest. Temperatures are still chilly, there are fewer hours of daylight, and there are only a handful of holidays to look forward to. So when we saw that Reese Witherspoon's fashion line Draper James released a spring-ready collaboration with Tretorn, a brand that's famous for its comfortable footwear, our mood instantly become a little bit brighter.
Tretorn is the second oldest shoe manufacturer in the world and has been making them since the 1900s, according to the brand. The partnership came about in part because The Morning Show actress has been wearing its classic designs for years. "Growing up, I always loved a pair of new, fresh Tretorns," she said when announcing the collaboration on Instagram. "So excited about this collab! Makes me feel like a kid again."
The new limited-edition collection features two tennis shoes: the Nylite Plus and the Rawlins 2.0. It also includes two styles for kids in matching colors, so you and your little one can twin whenever you're at the park or running errands together.
Buy It! Draper James x Tretorn Nylite Plus Sneaker in Navy Gingham Canvas, $80; draperjames.com
Want to recreate Reese's classic style? Then we suggest getting the navy sneakers, which come in the same gingham pattern she loves to wear on repeat. The shoes are available in a creamy white version with gold accents, too. Both colors are easy to pair with everyday closet staples like jeans, skirts, dresses, or leggings. Plus, the outsole and comfy EcoOrtholite insole are made with eco-friendly materials, including natural rubber and other recyclables.
Buy It! Draper James x Tretorn Rawlins 2.0 Sneaker, $90; draperjames.com and us.tretorn.com
The Rawlins 2.0 is a more retro-style shoe. It has a leather and suede upper with dark blue details and can be styled just as effortlessly, but we especially love the idea of wearing them with sweatpants for a cool athleisure look. It's currently sold out on the Draper James website, but is still in stock at Tretorn — so add a pair to your cart ASAP before it disappears again.
Shop the rest of the collaboration below, starting at $55.
Buy It! Draper James x Tretorn Kids Little Nylite Sneaker in White Gold, $55; draperjames.com
Buy It! Draper James x Tretorn Kids Little Nylite Sneaker in Navy Gingham, $55; draperjames.com
Buy It! Draper James x Tretorn Nylite Plus Sneaker in White Gold, $90; draperjames.com
