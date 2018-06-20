Shop Reese Witherspoon's Big Little Lies-Inspired Draper James Collection and You Could Get a Free Tote!

Kami Phillips
June 20, 2018 09:39 AM

Calling all fans of Big Little Lies! Reese Witherspoon‘s Draper James fashion line is celebrating the filming of the show’s highly anticipated second season along with the launch of their adorable new summer collection. The collection campaign set is inspired by Reese’s actual trailer for Big Little Lies in Monterey, California, but the inspiration doesn’t stop there: Reese has also designed a gorgeous dress in honor of her character Madeline, called the “Collection Embroidered Madeline Dress” that’s bound to become your new favorite frock and get you even more excited for the start of summer (and the second season).

And because here at PEOPLE, we’re such huge fans of the show (and Draper James, of course!), the first 10 readers to purchase the Madeline Dress through our exclusive link will receive the “Raised by a Strong Woman” tote for free. So scroll down to shop the new summer styles from Draper James and grab a cute new tote while you countdown the days until the new season premiere.

Buy It! The Collection Embroidered Madeline Dress, $295; draperjames.com

 

Buy It! Raised by a Strong Woman Tote, $25; draperjames.com

 

Buy It! Solid Wrap Dress, $125; draperjames.com

 

Buy It! Collection Dolly Check Eyelet Shirt Dress, $375; draperjames.com

