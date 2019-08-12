Drake Angers Beatles Fans with New Tattoo of Himself on Abbey Road in Front of the Famous Foursome

Drake once rapped he’s “got more slaps than The Beatles” — and now it appears he’s made the boast permanent.

The “In My Feelings” rapper, 32, added new ink to his body art collection inspired by The Beatles’ iconic Abbey Road album cover. But Drake made a switch-up that left some Beatles fans unhappy.

In a photograph of his new tat shared by Drake fan account @WordOnRd, the rapper’s left forearm was captured revealing the tattoo, which included four figures that resemble John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, along with an additional fifth figure walking ahead of the Beatles, which appears to be Drake himself.

Upon sharing Drake’s ink, Beatles fans began slamming the rapper on Twitter for putting himself ahead of the record-breaking band on the Abbey Road tat.

“The Beatles have more number 1 singles, sold more music than anybody in history have more number 1 albums than anybody in history. Still sells millions each year and achieved this without streaming! The only way he’ll beat The Beatles is in his own mind!” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another person said: “Also The Beatles are the all time number 1 billboard top 100 act and top 200 act! Drake who?!!!”

“Narcissistic tattoo. If people remember a Drake song in 50 years we will gladly eat our words,” another Beatles fan tweeted.

Drake’s new tattoo comes nearly a year after he set a new record for the highest number of Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 songs in a single calendar year, surpassing The Beatles, who earned 11 top 10 songs in their breakout year of 1964.

His fifth studio album, Scorpion, is largely to thank for his new accomplishment, as seven of the 12 tracks from the album landed him in the Top 10. “God’s Plan” spent 11 weeks at No. 1, “In My Feelings” spent 10 weeks at No. 1, and “Nice For What” charted for eight weeks.

According to Stereogum, after Scorpion came out in June 2018, Drake surpassed the Beatles’ record for most songs simultaneously in the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10 (seven to five).

In October 2018, he reached 12 Top 10 tracks in a single year, beating the Beatles’ record of 11 set in 1964. The in June of 2018, he passed the Beatles for the second-most Top 10s ever.