Drake Grows Hair Out, Debuts Slicked Back Curls (and Alter Ego) on Instagram

Drake is debuting a new 'do.

The rapper, 35, shared a collection of photos to Instagram Thursday night showcasing his new hairstyle, complete with a short clip of the performer getting his hair done.

In the photos, the Degrassi alum is seen sitting at a roulette table and stacking his poker chips while sporting slicked back curls. The rapper appears to be growing his hair out and is combing his strands into a sleek look.

"Give this guy a name…" Drake captioned the photo which got the attention of some of his famous pals.

"Clarance Donovan aka steezeman deluxe," Justin Bieber responded to the post in the comment section.

Drake Instagram

"Champagne Escobar," wrote musician Vory.

Canadian TV personality Tyrone Edwards, chimed in and wrote "Lionel Drizzy!"

In photos posted shortly before, his new look is also on display as he poses in an all-black outfit and lightly-tinted sunglasses.

The new hairstyle is not the only time the "God's Plan" rapper has altered his appearance in recent months .

Earlier this month he shocked fans by getting his first face tattoo with his mother Sandra "Sandi" Gayle Graham's initials.

He shared an extreme close-up photo of the new ink, which reads "sg" in lower case English script beneath his left eye along with a collage of vintage art, drinks, flashy cars and a Blackberry.

Drake Instagram

The caption was simply, "Sandra Gale 💖."

The tattoo artist behind Drake's new ink, who goes by the name Nal on Instagram, shared a clip of the rapper as he was getting his fresh ink.

Drake, who has over two dozen tattoos, has demonstrated a deep admiration for his mother in the past — sharing sweet photos on Instagram from his childhood.

The singer-songwriter also shared a video slideshow of photos growing up with his mother on Mothers Day last year — where she voiceovers and says that a mother's presence, despite a child's age, is "invaluable."

"The role of mother never comes to an end, never," said Graham in the video.