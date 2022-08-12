Drake Gets His First Face Tattoo Honoring His Mother Sandi Graham — See the Reveal

Drake shared a photo of a face tattoo beneath his eye with reads "sg"

By
Published on August 12, 2022 12:17 PM
Drake, and mom Sandi Graham, courtside. Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers in 1st half action of NBA regular season play at Air Canada Centre.
Photo: Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty

Drake's motto still appears to be: "You only live once!"

On Thursday, the 35-year-old Canadian rapper shocked fans by seemingly getting his first face tattoo. The ink is his mother Sandra "Sandi" Gayle Graham's initials. He shared an extreme close-up photo of the new ink, which reads "sg" in lower case English script beneath his left eye on his latest Instagram post, along with a collage of vintage art, drinks, flashy cars, and a Blackberry. The caption was simply, "Sandra Gale 💖."

Drake, who has over two dozen tattoos, provided no further details about the alleged new ink, but in the past, he has demonstrated a deep admiration for his mother — sharing sweet photos on Instagram from his childhood.

The singer-songwriter also shared a video slideshow of photos growing up with his mother on Mothers Day last year — where she voiceovers and says that a mother's presence, despite a child's age, is "invaluable."

"The role of mother never comes to an end, never," said Graham in the video.

Drake Gets His Mom’s Initials Tattooed Below His Eye: ‘Sandra Gale’
Drake/Instagram
Drake face tattoo
N.A.L./Instagram

The tattoo artist behind Drake's new ink, who goes by the name Nal on Instagram, shared a clip of the rapper as he was getting his fresh ink.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time in the past week Drake has posted tattoos on his page. On Sunday, the "God's Plan" rapper hilariously poked fun at dad Dennis Graham's tattoo of his face nearly five years after he inked the portrait on his arm.

"I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family 😂😂😂," Drake captioned a close-up shot of his dad's tattoo in an Instagram post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg_g2OJOqJH/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D champagnepapi Verified @therealdennisg I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family 😂😂😂 1d
champagnepapi/Instagram

Graham played along with the joke in the comment section, first writing, "I love you ❤️😘💕 and miss you," before adding in another comment: "Hahaha I had 16 people to try and straighten this out, they're hurting me 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️😂😂😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

For more on Drake, listen below to our daily podcast PEOPLE Every Day.

Graham first revealed the tattoo of his son's face on his arm in 2017 after getting it done by artist Money Mike.

"Had the honor and privilege of tattooing @champagnepapi fathers portrait on the man himself @therealdennisg thank you again Dennis for the hospitality and for letting me do this for ya. CHUUUCH!" Mike wrote in part on his website at the time.

Related Articles
drake and dad, Dennis Graham
Drake Hilariously Pokes Fun at His Dad's Tattoo of His Face: 'Why You Do Me Like This'
tumblr_owx9dvaEgc1qfm0bpo1_1280
Drake's Dad Just Out-Draked Him with a Lifelike Tattoo of His Son's Face on His Arm
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChENzn1uvld/?hl=en steve.lacy Verified we here forever technically 22h
Kanye West Gets Matching Tattoos with Lil Uzi Vert and Steve Lacy: 'We Here Forever Technically'
Aimee Hauer and Rosie O'Donnell
Rosie O'Donnell's Girlfriend Aimee Hauer Shows Off Tattoo in Honor of the Star
Neil Patrick Harris
Neil Patrick Harris Flexes His Whimsical Arm Tattoo: 'I Got Some New Ink'
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson Supports Son Ryder as He Gets His Siblings' Initials Tattooed on His Arm
madonna
Madonna Gets Another Tattoo as a Tribute to Her Late Mom: 'My Turn to Bleed for My Mother'
brooklyn beckham
Brooklyn Beckham Pays Sweet Tribute to Wife Nicola Peltz with New Arm Tattoo of His Wedding Vows 
Drake Instagram
Drake's Sweetest Family Moments, Featuring His Son Adonis
Drake
Drake Gets a Photorealistic Tattoo to Honor the Late Virgil Abloh
lewis hamilton hand tats
Lewis Hamilton Adds New Ink to His Collection with Fine Line Hand Tattoos
Willow Smith; Tattoo
Willow Smith Debuts Massive New Tattoo on Her Arm: 'Did It Again'
drake
Drake's Mom Leaves Him a Sweet Note Ahead of Album Release: 'Love You More Now and Forever'
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Reveals the Symbolism Behind Her New Elephant Wrist Tattoo
Summer Walker
Summer Walker and Rapper Boyfriend LVRD Pharaoh Debut Face Tattoos of Each Other's Names
Bindi Irwin
Bindi Irwin Debuts New Tattoo in Dad Steve's Handwriting to Honor Daughter: 'Graceful Warrior'