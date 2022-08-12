Drake Gets His First Face Tattoo Honoring His Mother Sandi Graham — See the Reveal

Drake's motto still appears to be: "You only live once!"

On Thursday, the 35-year-old Canadian rapper shocked fans by seemingly getting his first face tattoo. The ink is his mother Sandra "Sandi" Gayle Graham's initials. He shared an extreme close-up photo of the new ink, which reads "sg" in lower case English script beneath his left eye on his latest Instagram post, along with a collage of vintage art, drinks, flashy cars, and a Blackberry. The caption was simply, "Sandra Gale 💖."

Drake, who has over two dozen tattoos, provided no further details about the alleged new ink, but in the past, he has demonstrated a deep admiration for his mother — sharing sweet photos on Instagram from his childhood.

The singer-songwriter also shared a video slideshow of photos growing up with his mother on Mothers Day last year — where she voiceovers and says that a mother's presence, despite a child's age, is "invaluable."

"The role of mother never comes to an end, never," said Graham in the video.

The tattoo artist behind Drake's new ink, who goes by the name Nal on Instagram, shared a clip of the rapper as he was getting his fresh ink.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time in the past week Drake has posted tattoos on his page. On Sunday, the "God's Plan" rapper hilariously poked fun at dad Dennis Graham's tattoo of his face nearly five years after he inked the portrait on his arm.

"I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family 😂😂😂," Drake captioned a close-up shot of his dad's tattoo in an Instagram post.

Graham played along with the joke in the comment section, first writing, "I love you ❤️😘💕 and miss you," before adding in another comment: "Hahaha I had 16 people to try and straighten this out, they're hurting me 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️😂😂😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Graham first revealed the tattoo of his son's face on his arm in 2017 after getting it done by artist Money Mike.

"Had the honor and privilege of tattooing @champagnepapi fathers portrait on the man himself @therealdennisg thank you again Dennis for the hospitality and for letting me do this for ya. CHUUUCH!" Mike wrote in part on his website at the time.