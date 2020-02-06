Drake and Rosalía are kicking off New York Fashion Week in athletic style.

On Wednesday, the Grammy-winning musicians sat front row at the Nike Future Sport Forum at The Shed in New York City where the brand unveiled its Summer 2020 collections, featuring their classic athletic attire and athleisure as well as debuting the outfits for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in July.

The “God’s Plan” rapper and Spanish singer sported their own fashionable looks at the show — Drake kept it cool in a camouflage zip-up hoodie, black pants, high-top sneakers and a diamond heart-shaped ring while Rosalía opted for a black and yellow bodysuit, black platform heeled booties, a long black coat and a matching purse. The star accessorized her look with mini sunglasses and artistic nails, which she showed off before the show on her Instagram Story.

Following the show, the Canadian native shared a post featuring the two on Instagram, dubbing Rosalía, “La jefa de Sant Esteve Sesrovires” or “the boss of Sant Esteve Sesrovires” — the Spanish city where the artist hails from.

In other photos, the two were seen chatting and laughing together while in the front row.

Image zoom Bennett Raglin/Getty

Other celebrities at the fashion show included Kendrick Lamar, Gabby Douglas and Travis Scott.

While Scott was in attendance, his ex, Kylie Jenner, did not make an appearance as she remained home in California following the lavish birthday party for their 2-year-old daughter, Stormi.

During the runway experience, Nike also took a moment to honor the late Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant.

Image zoom Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

In the midst of the energetic show, six children walked out onto the runway wearing classic Lakers jerseys with Bryant’s famed numbers, 8 and 24.

The young athletes stood quietly and looked out into the audience, paying tribute to the athlete, who died in a helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna on Jan. 26.

Later, the kids returned to the runway and were joined by the models and athletes for a dance segment at the end of the show. The children posed in the middle of the stage area, hand-in-hand with great athletes such as soccer star Brandi Chastain, basketball player Lisa Leslie and track and field star English Gardner.

Bryant had signed a $40 million deal with Nike in 2003. After his death, the brand released a statement in his honor, writing, “Kobe was one of the greatest athletes of his generation and has had an immeasurable impact on the world of sport and the community of basketball. He was a beloved member of the Nike family. We will miss him greatly. Mamba forever.”

Bryant and Gianna, who was also a rising basketball star, died in a helicopter crash alongside seven others: John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan.

If you would like to help the families of the victims of the crash, consider donating to the Mamba on Three Fund. Contributions to the Mamba Sports Foundation will help support youth sports.