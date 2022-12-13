Drake's New Necklace Features 42 Diamond Engagement Rings for All the Times He Thought About Proposing

The necklace, called "Previous Engagements," includes 351.38 carats of diamonds and is mounted in 18k white gold

Published on December 13, 2022 08:07 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Paul R Giunta/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (13659822bp) Drake performs during Lil Baby's Birthday Party at State Farm Arena, in Atlanta Lil Baby in Concert - , Atlanta, United States - 09 Dec 2022
Drake. Photo: Paul R Giunta/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Drake is remembering his past loves.

The singer's latest piece of jewelry, titled 'Previous Engagements,' features 351.38 carats in diamonds.

The bling – which includes 42 engagement ring diamonds from engagements he "never did" – was unveiled Tuesday on jeweler Alex Moss's Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/alexmoss/2992671862959479340/
Drake. alex moss/Instagram

A video showing different angles of the stunning piece with a voiceover describing the process and meaning behind it was shared by the jeweler.

"Bordering the impossible," the female voiceover says. "An expedition spanning 14 months, every diamond hand selected, inspected to only suit perfection."

The video continues with several close-up shots of the 42 diamonds. "This monumental art piece was assembled using 351.38 carats of diamonds mounted in 18k white gold."

RELATED VIDEO: Drake Shares Sweet Throwback Photo Hugging Taylor Swift

"Each stone meticulously set, utilizing the eagle claw technique. 'Previous Engagements' for all the times he thought about it but never did. A true wonder of the jewelry world. Presented by Alex Moss New York and Drake," the voiceover concluded.

Alongside the video, the jeweler also added a caption. "New piece titled 'Previous Engagements' for all the times he thought about it but never did it. 42 engagement rings, 351.38 carats in diamonds."

