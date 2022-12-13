Drake's New Necklace Features 42 Diamond Engagement Rings for All the Times He Thought About Proposing

Drake is remembering his past loves.

The singer's latest piece of jewelry, titled 'Previous Engagements,' features 351.38 carats in diamonds.

The bling – which includes 42 engagement ring diamonds from engagements he "never did" – was unveiled Tuesday on jeweler Alex Moss's Instagram.

Drake. alex moss/Instagram

A video showing different angles of the stunning piece with a voiceover describing the process and meaning behind it was shared by the jeweler.

"Bordering the impossible," the female voiceover says. "An expedition spanning 14 months, every diamond hand selected, inspected to only suit perfection."

The video continues with several close-up shots of the 42 diamonds. "This monumental art piece was assembled using 351.38 carats of diamonds mounted in 18k white gold."

"Each stone meticulously set, utilizing the eagle claw technique. 'Previous Engagements' for all the times he thought about it but never did. A true wonder of the jewelry world. Presented by Alex Moss New York and Drake," the voiceover concluded.

Alongside the video, the jeweler also added a caption. "New piece titled 'Previous Engagements' for all the times he thought about it but never did it. 42 engagement rings, 351.38 carats in diamonds."